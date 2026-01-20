'Roads kill, bridges kill': Rahul Gandhi's fiery attack on Noida techie’s death in freak mishap

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi condemned the death of a techie in a freak mishap in Uttar Pradesh's Noida and blamed it on the lack of “accountability” more than “lack of money, technology, or solutions” in an India where he said “roads, water, pollution and indifference kill”. Lok Sabha LoP and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks during an event (AICC/ANI)

Yuvraj Mehta, 27, was killed in the early hours of Saturday after his car skidded in dense fog, broke the drain boundary and fell into a deep, waterlogged pit dug for the basement of an under-construction commercial complex near a drain in Sector 150 of Noida.

What Rahul Gandhi said In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said, "Roads kill, bridges kill, fires kill, water kills, pollution kills, corruption kills, indifference kills."

"India's urban collapse isn't about lack of money, technology, or solutions. It's about lack of accountability.TINA m: There Is No Accountability," the Leader of Opposition said in a post on X.

Gandhi shared a video carrying the remarks of an eyewitness, who said timely action could have saved the man, and that of the deceased's father, who recalled that there were several people there with some of them making videos but did not act to save his son.