'Roads kill, bridges kill': Rahul Gandhi's fiery attack on Noida techie’s death in freak mishap
Noida techie death: Rahul Gandhi shared a video carrying the remarks of an eyewitness, who said timely action could have saved the man.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi condemned the death of a techie in a freak mishap in Uttar Pradesh's Noida and blamed it on the lack of “accountability” more than “lack of money, technology, or solutions” in an India where he said “roads, water, pollution and indifference kill”.
Yuvraj Mehta, 27, was killed in the early hours of Saturday after his car skidded in dense fog, broke the drain boundary and fell into a deep, waterlogged pit dug for the basement of an under-construction commercial complex near a drain in Sector 150 of Noida.
What Rahul Gandhi said
In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said, "Roads kill, bridges kill, fires kill, water kills, pollution kills, corruption kills, indifference kills."
"India's urban collapse isn't about lack of money, technology, or solutions. It's about lack of accountability.TINA m: There Is No Accountability," the Leader of Opposition said in a post on X.
Gandhi shared a video carrying the remarks of an eyewitness, who said timely action could have saved the man, and that of the deceased's father, who recalled that there were several people there with some of them making videos but did not act to save his son.
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday ordered constitution of a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe into the death of the 27-year-old software engineer, HT earlier reported.
The SIT will be headed by ADG (zone), Meerut , Bhanu Bhaskar. Meerut divisional commissioner Bhanu Chandra Goswami and Public Works Department (Meerut) chief engineer Ajay Verma have also been included as members of the panel, said a state government spokesperson. According to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), it has been tasked to submit its report to the CM within five days.
Mehta, a resident of Tata Eureka Park society, worked with a Gurugram-based company and was returning home late at night when the accident occurred.
His body was recovered after a prolonged search operation involving the fire department, police, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).
The postmortem examination conducted on Monday revealed that Mehta died due to asphyxia followed by cardiac arrest, PTI news agency quoted police as saying. The report also revealed that his nose was blocked with mud and water, indicating drowning. His last rites were performed later in the day in Haridwar in the presence of his father Raj Kumar Mehta and other family members.