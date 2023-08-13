Robert Vadra hints at Priyanka Gandhi's bid for Lok Sabha seat in 2024

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law Robert Vadra has hinted that his wife and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi may contest the 2024 Lok Sabha election. Speaking to news agency PTI, Vadra said that Priyanka Gandhi would be "very good" in Parliament and hoped that the party plans better for her.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"She should be in Lok Sabha for sure. She has all the qualifications for it. She would be very good in Parliament and she deserves to be there. I hope that the Congress party accepts and plans better for her," he told PTI.

Priyanka has remained active in Rae Bareli and Amethi for nearly two decades and has built up the party organisation there. While Rahul Gandhi lost Amethi, a seat traditionally held by Congress, to BJP's Smriti Irani, Sonia Gandhi has remained undefeated in Rae Bareli since 2004.

Vadra also hit out at Smriti Irani, the Union minister for women and child development, for linking his name with business tycoon Gautam Adani during the debate on the no-confidence motion in Parliament. Vadra said he keeps away from politics but “I will speak to fight for my name because if there is anything they say they have to prove it.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"I challenge them that if they are going to take my name and 'you are going to bring my photograph, please show me something that I have done with Mr Adani. And if there is any wrongdoing I will deal with it and if not, they have to apologise and will have to take it back," he said.

"We have a picture of our very own prime minister sitting in Adani's plane. Why should not we ask questions about that and what Rahul (Gandhi) has been asking? And why these questions are not answered," he said.

(With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON