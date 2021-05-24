Home / India News / Roche India launches first batch of antibody cocktail for treating Covid-19
india news

Roche India launches first batch of antibody cocktail for treating Covid-19

In a joint statement with Cipla, Roche India said that the second batch of the Covid-19 drug will be made available by mid-June. The cost of each dose, the statement said, will be ₹59,750.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 24, 2021 11:48 AM IST
Roche India is a subsidiary of Swiss pharmaceutical giant Roche. (REUTERS PHOTO.)

Drugs majors Roche India and Cipla announced on Monday the first batch of Roche’s antibody cocktail drug is now available in India for the treatment of mild to moderate Covid-19 in patients, who are at high risk. The cocktail drug (Casirivimab and Imdevimab), priced at 59,750 per dose, received emergency use authorisation (EUA) by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) on May 5, for use against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

Also Read | Roche’s antibody cocktail for treating Covid-19 gets regulatory approval in India

“The first batch is now available in India, while the second one will be made available by mid-June. In total, these can potentially benefit 200,000 patients as each of the 100,000 packs, which will be available in India, offers treatment for two patients,” Roche and Cipla said in a joint statement. The statement added that the antibody cocktail will be available through leading hospitals, as well as Covid-19 care centres.

India is not the only country that has granted EUA to the cocktail drug. The United States, as well as several member states of the European Union (EU), has granted permission for the product to be used in emergency cases. The cocktail will be administered for the treatment of mild-to-moderate cases in adults and paediatric patients (12 years or older, and weighing at least 40kg) who are confirmed to be infected with SARS-COV2, and those who face a high risk of developing severe Covid-19 disease.

A combined 1,200mg (600mg for each drug) cocktail dose has been approved for use in India. Further, it has to be stored between 2 degree Celsius and 8 degree Celsius.

India has granted EUA to three vaccines so far: the Oxford University-AstraZeneca shot, which is being manufactured as Covishield, the indigenously-developed Covaxin and Russia’s Sputnik V. Of these, Covishield and Covaxin have been in use since January, while Sputnik V was granted EUA in April, but is yet to be used on a mass scale. The Defence Research and Development Organisation’s (DRDO) 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG), an oral drug, was released by defence minister Rajnath Singh and health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on May 17.

(With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cipla covid-19 antibody treatment
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors

Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Cyclone Yaas
Covaxin
Sushil Kumar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP