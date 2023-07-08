HT This Day: July 9, 2007 -- Five, all to Federer

ROGER FEDERER won his fifth consecutive Wimbledon title on Sunday, beating nemesis Rafael Nadal in a five-set epic.

July 9, 2007

The top-ranked Swiss player was pushed to limit in a Grand Slam final for the first time, but he held on to win 7-6 (7), 4-6, 7-6(3), 2-6, 6-2 for his 11th major title. Federer is the first man to win five straight titles at the All England Club since Bjorn Borg did it from 1976-80. The Swede watched the match from the Royal Box with other past champions, and applauded as Federer fell to ground after an overhead smash on match point. Federer also stretched his grass-court winning streak to 53 and his Wimbledon winning streak to 34. He is now tied for third on the career list with 11 major titles. Borg and Rod Laver also have 11, trailing Pete Sampras’ 14 and Roy Emerson’s 12.

Federer beat Nadal for only the fifth time in 13 meetings. The Spaniard has defeated Federer in the past two French Open finals to spoil his bid to complete a career Grand Slam. Nadal was bidding to become the first man since Borg to win the French Open and the Wimbledon titles in the same year. Federer saved four break points early the fifth set, two at 1-1 and two at 2-2. The with Nadal serving at 3-2, Federer converted his second break point with a forehand winner after a 14-stroke rally that produced son of the best shots of the match.

It was Federer’s first break since the second game of the match. Nadal, who played two other five-set matches in a tournament plagued by rain, was on t court for the seventh straight day. After taking a 4-1 lead in the fourth set, the Spaniard called for a trainer to treat his rig knee. Although he returned with tape below the knee cap, didn’t seem to slow him down. Federer finished the match with 24 aces, 65 winners and 34 unforced errors.

Nadal had 50 winners and 24 unforced errors. Nadal also used the “Hawk Eye” replay technology, which is making its debut at Wimbledon, to great effect throughout the match. One time, a call reversal in the fourth set infuriated Federer so much that he complained to the chair umpire after being broken for the fourth time. “It’s killing me today,” Federer said after sitting down during the changeover.