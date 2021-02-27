Rogue cop arrested for escorting truck carrying methyl alcohol in dry Bihar

The anti-liquor squad of Bihar police on Saturday arrested three persons including a sub inspector on probation from Muzaffarpur for escorting a truck carrying banned methyl alcohol.

Production, sale and purchase of methyl alcohol is banned in Bihar where prohibition has been in force since April 2016.

The sub inspector identified as Braj Kishor Yadav, is presently posted at the Karja police station, nearly 25 km from Kachchi Pakki area where he was arrested.

Yadav, a 2009 batch sub inspector had been inducted into the police department in 2018 following a Patna High Court order to induct over 100 sub inspectors after many of them had moved the court alleging that they were unfairly eliminated in the recruitment tests.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Jayant Kant said that they had information about transportation of alcohol in a truck, which was to be moved from Kachchi Pakki area. “I alerted the anti liquor quad to apprehend the truck with the consignment. The squad arrested three persons after intercepting the truck. All the three persons were taken to a police station and were quizzed. Later, one of them was identified as Braj Kishor Yadav, a PSI deployed with the Karja police station. While another is a son of chowkidar from the Sadar police station,” said Kant.

He said 4,400 liters of methyl alcohol was seized from the truck. Yadav was not in uniform.

“Yadav was escorting the truck for safe delivery of the consignment to someone in Maniyari police station area. They will be sent to jail after they are produced in a court,” the SSP said.

A police official on condition of anonymity said that Yadav was posted with Karja police station barely three weeks ago.

“Yadav is a habitual offender. His was suspended nearly two months ago after a video of his had gone viral on social media. The SSP had suspended him after verification of that video, in which he was seen extorting money from some truckers near Bhagwanpur roundabout, hardly 50 meters away from the Sadar police station, where he was deployed. Recently his suspension was revoked, and he was posted with the Karja police station,” he said.

This is not the first time that a police officer has been arrested for conniving with the liquor mafia. On January 14, 2019, the SHO of the Motipur police station was arrested by a special team of Excise and Prohibition department with a huge haul of Indian made foreign liquor (IMFL) from his official residence. After that the entire staff of the police station was suspended and shifted from there.

Two sub inspectors from Meenapur police station had faced the departmental proceedings before they were dismissed from service in 2019.