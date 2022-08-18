Rohingya row: AAP govt ready to compromise national security, says Anurag Thakur

Union information and broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur on Thursday said the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government is ready to compromise national security for vote bank politics. His statement amid an intensifying row over the resettling of Rohingya Muslims in EWS flats in Delhi,

Speaking to news agency ANI, Thakur said Rohingyas who live in the national capital are illegal migrants, who receive free water, electricity and ration.

“Now even flats were to be given to them by the Delhi government... they have lied again, distributed 'Revdis'... why could he (Kejriwal) not get detention centres ready,” Thakur said.

The Union minister added that national security is of utmost importance to the Narendra Modi-led Centre and illegal migrants will not be given shelter in the country.

“I would like to clarify that HMO has articulately said that Rohingya illegal migrants won't be considered citizens of India. They will be sent back. The MEA is in talks for the same. This is the last statement,” Thakur further told the news agency.

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said the Centre was secretly trying to give permanent residence to Rohingyas in the national capital.

The latest row over Rohingyas began on Wednesday when Union housing and urban affairs minister Hardeep Singh Puri said Rohingya Refugees will be shifted to apartments in Bakkarwala in outer Delhi and will also be provided basic amenities and police protection.

Taking to Twitter, Puri shared a screenshot of an ANI report which said 1,100 refugees would be resettled in the flats from their accommodation in tents.

“Those who made a career out of spreading canards on India’s refugee policy deliberately linking it to #CAA will be disappointed. India respects and follows the UN Refugee Convention 1951 & provides refuge to all, regardless of their race, religion or creed,” he tweeted.

Puri's tweet triggered a political controversy, with the Delhi government slamming the Centre for not having been consulted over the issue. It said the move would mean a “security risk” from illegal migrants, Hindustan Times earlier reported.

A few hours later, the Union home ministry issued a clarification saying it had not given any direction to provide economically weaker section (EWS) flats to Rohingyas in Delhi. The home ministry also asked the Delhi government to ensure the illegal foreigners remain at their present location.

Amid the backlash, Puri shared another tweet that the home ministry's “press release with respect to the issue of Rohingya illegal foreigners gives out the correct position”.

