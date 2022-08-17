Rohingyas to get flats in Delhi; Minister Hardeep Singh Puri says, ‘Those who made a career…’

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Updated on Aug 17, 2022 12:55 PM IST
Rohingyas in New Delhi will be provided with EWS flats in the Bakkarwala area in New Delhi. Apart from round-the-clock security, they will be provided with UNHCR IDs.
Union minister Hardeep Singh Putri said India has always welcomed those who have sought refuge in the country.(Hindustan Times)
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

Rohingya refugees will be provided with apartments and police protection in the Bakkarwala area of Delhi. The decision was taken at a high-level meeting of the ministry of home affairs. Lauding the decision, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri said those who made a career out of "spreading canards on India's refugee policy deliberately linking it to CAA will be disappointed." Also Read: NIA told to probe illegal Rohingya immigration

"India has always welcomed those who have sought refuge in the country. In a landmark decision all Rohingya Refugees will be shifted to EWS flats in Bakkarwala area of Delhi. They will be provided basic amenities, UNHCR IDs & round-the-clock Delhi Police protection," the minister said.

"India respects & follows @UN Refugee Convention 1951 & provides refuge to all, regardless of their race, religion or creed," the minister tweeted.

According to an ANI report, there is a total of 250 flats belonging to the EWS (Economically Weaker Section) where all 1,100 Rohingyas will be accommodated. As of now, they are residing in the Madanpur Khadar camp.

While the Delhi Police have been asked to provide security, the social welfare department of the Delhi government has been ordered to ensure basic facilities like a fan, three times meals, landline phone, television and recreational facilities etc, the report said. These flats earlier were used by the Delhi government for the Covid camp, the report added.

(With agency inputs)

