Rohit Pawar suspects 'sabotage' in Ajit Pawar death; blames VSR Ventures for jet crash

NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar on Tuesday alleged the plane crash in Baramati that killed Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar could be an act of sabotage and demanded a comprehensive investigation by an independent agency, including a foreign aviation body. NCP leader Rohit Pawar addressing to media during press conference on Late Dy CM Ajit Pawar Plane crash at Y B Centre in Mumbai, India, (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

Rohit, a third-generation leader from the Pawar family — Ajit’s father and Rohit’s grandfather were siblings — raised questions regarding the maintenance practices of VSR Ventures, the company that owned the Learjet 45 aircraft involved in the crash. Rohit is part of the Sharad Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party, from which Ajit broke away in July 2023.

Rohit alleged that the firm illegally carried additional fuel tanks to cut costs and that internal communications contained repeated warnings to the pilot regarding his drinking habits.

“Did the plane carry excess fuel tanks? CCTV footage should be scanned to see if they did. Such an act also acts as a bomb,” Rohit said.

He cited the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) having revoked VSR’s authorisation due to safety concerns. Rohit stated the firm failed to respond to EASA regarding a September 2023 crash in Mumbai.

Despite these concerns, Rohit claimed the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) did not initiate action against the firm. He alleged VSR Ventures enjoys a monopoly in the Indian charter aviation sector as it possesses the highest number of Learjet aircraft in the country.

VSR Ventures owner VK Singh rejected Rohit Pawar’s allegations.

“It was a very unfortunate accident which should not have taken place. We lost one of the most important persons of Maharashtra,” Singh told Hindustan Times.

The NCP(SP) leader, alleged the deceased pilot, Sumit Kapoor, had failed pre-flight alcohol tests in 2010 and 2017. Rohit questioned why the primary pilots, Sahil Madan and Yash, were replaced at the “eleventh hour” allegedly due to traffic.

“Why was the primary pilot replaced? ... Was he under the influence of alcohol when he boarded the flight?” Rohit asked.

He claimed VSR Ventures holds a monopoly on Learjet aircraft in India and employs former DGCA officials, suggesting undue influence over the regulator.

Rohit also pointed to suspicious circumstances involving a senior NCP leader whose late arrival for a meeting on January 27 forced Ajit to cancel a road trip. Rohit noted the meeting was called to discuss the contract cancellation of a political consultant who was not delivering “desired outcomes”.

He proposed that international agencies such as the US National Transportation Safety Board be involved in the probe and demanded a Pawar family member be present during the analysis of the aircraft’s black box data.

Singh stated Kapoor had flown Pawar to Baramati on January 24.

“The aircraft had flown many VVIPs and even the deputy CM of Maharashtra Ajit Pawarji on January 24. It had taken off as planned at around 8am from Mumbai airport,” he said.

“We are fully cooperating with the government for all the investigation,” Singh said. “We are equally waiting for the findings of the final investigation report of the 2023 accident in Mumbai and the preliminary report of the Baramati crash so that we all get to know the real cause leading to them.”

Separately, the DGCA on Tuesday announced a special safety audit of non-scheduled operators.

“Consequent to accident of M/s VSR Ventures Pvt Ltd Learjet 45 aircraft VT-SSK on 28 Jan 2026 at Baramati, DGCA orders special safety audit of non-scheduled operators in a phased manner covering larger operators first, commenced from 4 Feb 2026; including M/s VSR Ventures,” the regulator said on X.

The first phase is starting from February 9 to February 25, the DGCA said.

Five people were killed in the crash: Ajit Pawar, his personal security officer Vidhit Jadhav, pilot-in-command Sumit Kapoor, first officer Shambhavi Pathak and cabin crew member Pinky Mali.

Ajit Pawar broke away from his uncle Sharad Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party in July 2023, taking a majority of MLAs with him to join the Maharashtra government as deputy chief minister. Rohit Pawar remained with Sharad Pawar’s faction, which uses the suffix (SP) for Sharad Pawar.

The split fractured one of Maharashtra’s most influential political families, though leaders on both sides in recent months spoke of a possible reunion of the two factions agreed upon by Ajit and his uncle.