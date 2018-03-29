Rohtak couple assault police constable after being stopped for traffic violation

A woman was arrested and her husband booked for slapping and abusing a traffic cop after he stopped them from driving on the wrong side of a one-way road in Rohtak.

The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon near Bhiwani stand area and was captured in the body camera of the traffic cop. Police said head constable Anil Kumar was on duty when he stopped a Ritz car and asked its driver to go back as he had entered a one-way route.

However, the driver of the car refused to go back and started arguing with the cop. After an exchange of words, he called his wife who came from a nearby shop and immediately started slapping the head constable.

The video footage shows the cop running away to save himself from the wrath of the woman, who allegedly chased him for some distance. “I did not want to manhandle the woman or quietly suffer as she beat me, so I ran away from them,” Kumar said.

A case under Section 332, 353, 186, 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the couple, who have been identified as Virender Singh and his wife of Rohtak’s Baland village.

The police said the woman was arrested but the husband managed to flee. The police also seized their car. The footage also showed the car driver alleging the traffic cop abused him first, but police has denied the charge.