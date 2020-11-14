‘Role of Indian soldiers in rescuing people during Covid-19 praiseworthy’: PM Modi to Air Force personnel

india

Updated: Nov 14, 2020, 14:19 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday praised the efforts of Indian Air Force and Navy in bringing people stranded in various parts of the world due to the coronavirus pandemic home.

“While the Indian Armed Forces are capable of dealing with the enemies, they’re at the forefront to help people during disasters. The role played by Air Force & Navy in rescuing people who were stranded in other countries due to Covid-19 is praiseworthy,” he said while addressing the Air Force personnel in Rajasthan.

“The Indian armed forces worked on a war footing during the coronavirus disease pandemic and contributed at every level ensuring availability of masks, sanitisers, PPE kits, medical equipment, and hospitals in the country,” he added.

He also highlighted the forces’ fight against terrorism.

“Today, Indian Army is engaged in military exercises with other big countries. We are engaged in strategic partnerships to fight against terrorism. Indian Armed Forces have shown that they can strike on terrorist havens anywhere, anytime,” said the prime minister.

PM Modi also said that if anyone casts an evil eye on India, its soldiers are capable of giving a befitting reply. “This establishes the credibility of Indian Army in the world. Today, country’s Army is engaged in military exercises with other big countries,” the prime minister said.

He also talked about the induction of the French Rafale fighter jets and operationalisation of Tejas during the Covid-19 period.

PM Modi is in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer to celebrate Diwali with soldiers. Earlier, addressing Indian Army soldiers at Longewala, he said that entire country is proud of their valour.

“Be it the peaks of the Himalayas, the stretch of desert, dense forests or the depths of seas - your valour has always triumphed in every challenge. 130 Crore Indians are standing with you. Every Indian is proud of the strength and valour of our soldiers. They are proud of your invincibility. No power in the world can stop our brave soldiers from guarding the borders of our country,” said the prime minister.

PM Modi said as he spends more time withn the soldiers, his resolve to serve and protect the country gets stronger.