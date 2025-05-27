Rolex, Thar, 1crore plot: Arrested ‘Insta Queen’ ex-Punjab policewoman Amandeep Kaur's properties frozen

Punjab Police on Tuesday froze both movable and immovable properties belonging to Amandeep Kaur, a former police constable dubbed the “Insta Queen,” who was arrested on Monday in Bathinda for allegedly possessing assets disproportionate to her known income, news agency PTI reported citing officials. Amandeep Kaur, who lost her job earlier this year after being caught with drugs, is now also facing a case under corruption charges.(X)

She was dismissed from the Punjab Police in April after being arrested for possession of heroin in Bathinda district.

According to an NDTV report, the seized assets include a Mahindra Thar, a Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycle, residential plots valued at over ₹1 crore, two iPhones, and a Rolex watch.

What did police find about her undeclared sources of income?

An official said a house, residential plot, car, motorcycle, three mobile phones, and a watch valued at ₹1.35 crore have been frozen with approval from the relevant authority. A notice regarding the freezing order has also been pasted outside Amandeep Kaur’s residence in Bathinda.

The former constable was arrested on Monday by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau for allegedly acquiring assets disproportionate to her known income sources.

According to a police spokesperson, quoted by PTI, the probe involved examining her properties—both movable and immovable—acquired between 2018 and 2025, as well as her salary, bank transactions, and loan history.

Investigators found that Kaur had an income of ₹1,08,37,550 during the said period, but her spending amounted to ₹1,39,64,802.97—exceeding her legitimate earnings by ₹31,27,252.97, or 28.85 per cent.

Based on the findings, a case was registered on Monday under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act at the Vigilance Bureau police station in Bathinda.

Earlier in April, Kaur was dismissed from the Punjab Police after she was caught with 17.71 grams of heroin. She was arrested by the Anti-Narcotics Task Force and charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. A Bathinda court later granted her bail on May 2.