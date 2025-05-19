Mahindra Thar cruises through flooded road as Bengaluru struggles with relentless rain: 'Most practical vehicle'

A fresh bout of heavy rainfall overnight on Sunday wreaked havoc across Bengaluru, with many parts of the city experiencing waterlogging. On Monday morning, commuters found themselves battling near standstill traffic due to the flooded roads, disrupting daily routines across the tech hub. A Mahindra Thar navigated Bengaluru’s road in a viral video. (X/@GVeeraManikanta)

One video circulating on X shows a waterlogged stretch on Carmelaram 100ft Road. Amidst the chaos, a Mahindra Thar deftly navigates the flooded road, earning admiration from the internet. The clip’s caption praises the vehicle, stating, “Carmelaram 100ft Road — no wonder the Thar is becoming Bengaluru’s most practical vehicle!”

Weather warnings

Bengaluru has experienced unusually heavy pre-monsoon rains in recent days, with hobby weather watchers reporting intense cloud bursts ranging from 15 to 20 centimetres. According to the Home Minister G Parameshwara, these downpours have been consistent over the last three days.

“During pre-monsoon, we usually see flooding and inundation. BBMP has been on the job of clearing waterlogging and uprooted trees and branches from roads. Authorities are on the job,” Parameshwara said, reassuring the public about ongoing relief efforts.

Traffic and safety concerns

The heavy rains have rendered many underpasses flooded and roads slippery, making commuting both difficult and dangerous. Hobby meteorologists and residents alike have recommended working from home to avoid the perils of road travel. PTI Videos reported severe congestion at key junctions, with traffic queues at Silk Board extending up to 10 kilometres.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has maintained a yellow alert for Bengaluru and several regions of Karnataka since May 18, which remains valid for Monday and Tuesday. N Puviarasu, Director of IMD Bengaluru Centre, spoke to PTI, explaining the current weather patterns.

“As per the current pattern of the cyclonic circulation, Karnataka, especially the coastal parts will get heavy rainfall. Bengaluru is also expected to receive heavy rainfall for the next two days,” Puviarasu stated.

Meanwhile, other parts of Karnataka, including the Malenadu region and coastal areas, continue to receive substantial rainfall.