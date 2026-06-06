When roses, rage and ‘cockroaches’ came together in a summer swarm at Jantar Mantar | At the CJP protest in Delhi

At the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Saturday, people had different reasons for being there. For some, it was about demanding accountability over repeated exam-related controversies. For others, it was an opportunity to support students, while some were simply there to witness a movement they had so far only followed on their phone screens.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke holds a copy of the autobiography of Dr BR Ambedkar during a protest at the Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi.(PTI)

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The protest, which got the go-ahead from Delhi authorities earlier in the day, remained largely peaceful throughout. Beneath the slogans and speeches, were personal stories, experiences and demands directed at the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.

The satirical-political outfit's founder, Boston-educated Abhijeet Dipke, shared the stage with Ladakh-based activist Sonam Wangchuk as hundreds of supporters from different states gathered at Jantar Mantar despite the scorching June heat.

Demonstrators were seen raising slogans of "Kitni baar aayegi paper leak ki sarkar (How many more times must we endure this paper-leak government?)" while donning cut-out cockroach face masks. Many also carried photographs of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, standing alongside Dipke, and chanted ‘Jai Bheem’ slogans.

'Paper leaks cannot go unanswered'

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{{^usCountry}} For many at the protest site, the issue was deeply personal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For many at the protest site, the issue was deeply personal. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} One protester said his son had appeared for the NEET-UG examination this year. "I have travelled from Rajasthan to participate in the protest. Irregularities in the conduct of examinations such as paper leak, demoralise students," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One protester said his son had appeared for the NEET-UG examination this year. "I have travelled from Rajasthan to participate in the protest. Irregularities in the conduct of examinations such as paper leak, demoralise students," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He added that his son is mentally exhausted now that he will be taking the examination again on June 21. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added that his son is mentally exhausted now that he will be taking the examination again on June 21. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "All of this cannot go unanswered; the government will have to take responsibility," he told HT. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "All of this cannot go unanswered; the government will have to take responsibility," he told HT. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He also expressed hope in the CJP founder, adding, "Dipke is a youngster; he understands the pain." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also expressed hope in the CJP founder, adding, "Dipke is a youngster; he understands the pain." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “This is just the start,” said another protester who had travelled from Pune in Maharashtra to participate, “It's not only about Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. India is currently facing a lot of issues. This protest shows that we want change and we are not going to sit idle for it to happen on its own.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “This is just the start,” said another protester who had travelled from Pune in Maharashtra to participate, “It's not only about Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. India is currently facing a lot of issues. This protest shows that we want change and we are not going to sit idle for it to happen on its own.” {{/usCountry}}

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Lakshya Verma, 21, from Alwar in Rajasthan, told HT, “I am fed up with the government and have come here to stand with the NEET aspirants who have suffered because of the paper leak. Even if the police resort to a lathi charge or the situation turns violent, I am prepared to stay here and continue protesting.”

Not just aspirants, but supporters too

Not everyone at Jantar Mantar had a direct connection to NEET or government recruitment examinations.

Simran, a 23-year-old participant from Delhi's Rohini, said she had not appeared for either NEET or the CBSE Class 12 examinations but wanted to show solidarity.

Blaming what she called a "crumbling education system", she said, “I have appeared in a number of government exams but could not secure a job.”

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Two teachers from Uttar Pradesh said they had travelled overnight to reach Jantar Mantar in time for the protest.

“I teach a lot of aspirational students, and the news of paper leaks has troubled them a lot,” one of them said, "They ask us questions that we don't have answers to. Someone will have to take accountability."

He added that he too had appeared for various government recruitment examinations in his younger days but was unable to secure a job.

Beyond anger and frustration, the protest also carried an unmistakable atmosphere of a gathering that had become something bigger than a single demand. The CJP's social media presence — more than 22-million strong — appeared to have brought some people out into the June heat simply because they wanted to see what all the buzz was about.

A Saturday outing amid protest

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A few seemed to have chosen the protest as their Saturday outing. Nalin, who spoke to HT, joked, “I told Shikha we are not meeting today if you won't accompany me to Jantar Mantar.” Shikha, an educator herself, said she was surprised by the turnout.

Another elderly couple, who were out for a leisurely Saturday, decided to stop by the protest venue. After taking a few pictures and selfies, presumably for social media, they quietly moved on.

A resident of Mayur Vihar dropped in after lunch just to see the much-discussed protest for himself. "I am here to see Dipke," he said, before hurriedly asking whether the founder was already on stage and making his way toward the entrance.

Constitution and roses

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Some participants preferred visual symbolism over slogans. One person was dressed in a striking red outfit and posed with a maroon-covered copy of the Indian Constitution.

Another, dressed in a formal outfit with a half-sleeved bandh-gala coat, carried a bouquet of flowers. In place of a pocket square, he had pinned a tricolour map of India to his coat, echoing the symbolism encouraged by the organisers, including Wangchuk.

Many youngsters were also seen carrying red roses as a sign of peaceful demonstration.

Search for water in Delhi heat

As the afternoon wore on and temperatures edged towards 40 degrees Celsius, the protest's biggest challenge appeared to be neither politics nor policing, but the Delhi summer.

Protesters were frequently seen searching for shade and water, both of which were increasingly difficult to find. The few shops outside the venue quickly ran out of stock. A water tanker eventually arrived, but even that proved insufficient for the crowds chanting slogans under the harsh sun.

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Another striking feature of the gathering was the sheer media presence.

From major television networks and newspapers to independent journalists and social media influencers, it seemed nearly everyone had arrived. By the latter half of the protest, it almost felt as if the number of media personnel rivalled the number of protesters themselves.

From paramilitary personnel and the Rapid Action Force (RAF) to local Delhi Police officers, security deployment remained heavy throughout the day.

The ultimatum

As Dipke and Wangchuk left the stage, authorities began dispersing protesters around 5 pm.

Addressing a press conference after the protest concluded, CJP spokespersons Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das reiterated their demand for the education minister's resignation.

"We are giving the government seven days. Either Dharmendra Pradhan should resign respectfully, or Prime Minister Narendra Modi should sack him. If his resignation does not come within seven days, this movement will spread throughout the country," Ranka said.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Priyanshu Priya ...Read More Priyanshu Priya is a journalist with nearly three years of newsroom experience, driven by a deep belief that stories, when told right, can shape conversations and hold power to account. Currently working as a Senior Content Producer with Hindustan Times, she writes on a wide spectrum of issues, from Indian politics and Delhi’s public concerns to global trade tensions and high-stakes crime stories. Priya joined HT at a pivotal moment, as Operation Sindoor was unfolding, and has since covered some of the most defining developments in recent times. Her reporting spans the Air India plane crash and the Pahalgam terror attack to India–US trade tensions, unrest in the Middle East, and key Assembly elections across states. She thrives in the fast-paced world of breaking news. In 2025–26, she was recognised with the Hindustan Times Digi Journo of the Q3 Award for driving over 4 million page views in a single month. A postgraduate in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) and a Mass Communication graduate from Patna Women’s College, Priya began her news career with the Zee News English team, where she extensively covered the Lok Sabha Election 2024, along with the Delhi and Maharashtra Assembly elections. When she’s not tracking or writing the next big development, she unwinds by watching series and films, reading books with strong female protagonists, and revisiting comfort shows for the familiar ease they bring when life feels a little too jittery. Read Less

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