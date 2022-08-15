Rousing video of Grammy winner Ricky Kej, refugees singing India national anthem

Grammy award winner Ricky Kej, along with 12 refugee singers from four nations, have delivered a heart-warming performance of the Indian national anthem as the country is soaked in the celebrations of 75 years of freedom. The refugees hail from Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Myanmar and Cameroon.

Sharing the video, the ministry of culture wrote on Twitter: “Love for India is pouring from around the world! On the occasion of India's 75th Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Grammy Award winner - @rickykej and 12 refugee singers from 4 nationalities pay tribute to the national anthem.”

Earlier, to commemorate India's 75th Independence Day, 75 singers and musicians from across the country came together to create a rendition of “Jaya Hey 2.0” - a musical tribute by the Ambuja Neotia Group. The “Jaya Hey 2.0” is a rendition of the full five verses of “Bharat Bhagya Vidhata” - “Jana Gana Mana”, written by Rabindranath Tagore in 1911.

India is soaked in the spirit of patriotism. Multiple videos have captured celebrations over the past few days, including those marking the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' movement, a government campaign that aims at encouraging people to bring the tricolour home to celebrate 75 years of India's independence.

After Prime Minister Modi's appeal in July, the campaign kicked off on Saturday with union ministers and chief ministers among others leading by example.

The government has also been holding multiple events under the “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav."

In his speech on Monday, PM Modi said next 25 years for India are very crucial.

