Row after KCR seeks a new Constitution

A day after Telangana chief minister (CM) K Chandrasekhar Rao called for rewriting the Constitution of India, his statements lead to an uproar from the opposition parties and Dalit organisations across the state on Wednesday.

“India needs to draft an entirely new Constitution which is in tune with the growing aspirations of the people and to ensure the progress of the country. A new Constitution is the only way to prevent the Centre from usurping the powers of the state,” Rao said.

KCR, as the CM is popularly called, mooted the proposal while addressing a press conference at his camp office Pragati Bhavan on Tuesday evening while reacting to the Union Budget.

He pointed out that several countries had re-written their Constitutions. “India, too, has amended its Constitution 80-odd times (sic). Yet, it has failed to address to the basic needs of the people, including drinking water, irrigation and power. How long should this continue?” he asked.

Stating that this was the only way to make India powerful, he said there should be a debate on this aspect. “I have been in politics for 50 years and have been an MLA, MP and CM only because of the present Constitution of India. Yet, I strongly suggest that there is a need to rewrite the Constitution to bring a qualitative change in the country,” he said.

The comments evoked sharp reactions from the opposition parties. Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president and MP, A Revanth Reddy said that KCR’s comments were only a reflection of the views of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which he alleged, was conspiring to deprive the backward classes of their reservations and other benefits.

Reddy said, “Indian Constitution is the best and is ideal for the entire world.If any changes are required in tune with the growing needs of the country, it could be amended. But by proposing a change in the Constitution, KCR has displayed his disrespect and hatred towards Dr Ambedkar.”

Meanwhile, BJP Telangana unit president Bandi Sanjay said KCR’s statements have revealed his cruel intention to introduce his own Constitution.

Bahujan Samaj Party convener and retired IPS officer R S Praveen Kumar described KCR’s statement as irresponsible. “This exposes a deeper conspiracy to erase all the safeguards guaranteed to the minorities and weaker sections. What people need is change of rulers not the Constitution,” Kumar said.

“KCR should tender unconditional apology and withdraw his remarks,” Dalit organisation Telangana Bheem Army state secretary Vasala Srinivas said in a statement.

Ambedkar Youth Association leader C L Yadagiri reminded that Telangana as a state could become a reality only because of the Constitution, drafted by Ambedkar. “The weaker sections are able to get some benefits only because of the Constitution. Otherwise, the country would have gone to dogs,” he said.

