Row after Mamata skips PM’s cyclone meet

Kolkata/Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday conducted aerial survey of cyclone Yaas impacted areas in West Bengal and Odisha and held review meeting with officials in the two states, and announced immediate financial assistance of ₹1000 crore.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, however, skipped the meeting chaired by him , although she did meet him to give a report of the damage caused by the cyclone.

“Since morning we had been conducting aerial survey. We then went to Kalikunda because the Prime Minister had called a meeting. We didn’t know. We had (scheduled an administrative) meeting in Digha. But still we went to Kalaikunda and handed over the report. We requested him to do what he thought best,” Banerjee later told reporters.

The PM’s review meeting was attended by two union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Debasree Chaudhuri, governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and, interestingly, leader of the opposition in West Bengal and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari. No state government officials attended the meeting.

Even though the TMC returned to power for the third time with thumping victory in the recently held assembly polls, Banerjee had lost to Adhikari from Nandigram by 1956 votes. Adhikari defected to the BJP from TMC in December 2020.

“It would have been in interest of State if CM and officials @MamataOfficial had participated in review meet with PM. No official present in review meet and no meeting between PM and CM, much less one to one. Such confrontation has no place in democracy,” Dhankhar tweeted.

Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress swept the recent assembly elections in the state, winning 213 of the 292 seats where elections were held in the assembly after an intense contest with the BJP that was marked by bitterness. Modi was the BJP’s campaigner-in-chief in the elections and both he and Banerjee took pot shots at each other in the course of the campaign.

Banerjee said that as per the report submitted to the Prime Minister, the state has suffered a damage of around ₹15,000 crore. She also submitted two schemes of ₹10,000 crore each for the development of Digha and Sunderbans.

“After handing over the report I told him that I came because he wanted to meet me. I told him that I need to go to Digha and left after taking his permission,” she added on the sidelines of a review meeting with district officials at Digha.

This was the first face-to-face meeting between Banerjee and Modi after the elections. Results were declared on May 2 and Banerjee was sworn in on May 5.

Hours later, the Centre called state chief secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay, who accompanied Banerjee on Friday and who was to retire on May 31, to Delhi. The Centre sent a letter to the state government, asking Bandopadhyay to report for duty at the North Block office of the department of training and personnel in Delhi on May 31.

Bandyopadhyay was given a three-month extension recently.

TMC spokesperson Ghosh termed it a “vindictive action by the BJP which can’t get over its humiliating loss in recent polls”.

In Odisha, chief minister Naveen Patnaik participated in the review meeting chaired by the PM, and did not demand any immediate package from Centre for undertaking relief and restoration saying that the country needs Central funds for Covid management.

“We would like to manage it through our own resources to tide over the crisis. However, we sought assistance for long term measures to make Odisha disaster resilient as we are frequented by such climate hazards every year,” Patnaik said.

Before the meeting, Modi conducted an aerial survey of the cyclone Yaas-affected districts of Balasore, Bhadrak and Kendrapara.

The Prime Minister’s Office said later that an inter-ministerial team will visit both states to understand the damage. The PM also announced a payment of ₹2 lakh each to the families of those who lost their lives and ₹50,000 each to the injured.

Cyclone Yaas hit Odisha on May 26, and coincided with the perigean spring tide, resulting in submergence of several areas in the two states. The storm surge inundated inflicted heavy losses and more than 20 million people have been affected in the coastal areas of both Odisha and Bengal.

Top leaders of the BJP including party president JP Nadda and Union ministers Ami Shah and Rajnath Singh took to social media to slam Banerjee for skipping the Prime Minister’s meeting.

Nadda tweeted that it was “the murder of constitutional ethos & the culture of cooperative federalism”.

The TMC too has hit back saying that BJP leaders may have the luxury to sit at home and tweet while TMC leaders are out in the field to stand beside the cyclone hit victims.

“The BJP is not being able to digest the humiliating defeat. Let them tweet. They have ample time. We don’t have time to respond to all these as our leaders are busy working in the field to provide relief to the people,” said Kunal Ghosh, TMC spokesperson.