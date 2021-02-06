Row erupts after TN guv declines to take a call on convict’s plea

Opposition parties in Tamil Nadu have criticised the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and its ally in the upcoming assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party, after Governor Banwarilal Purohit avoided taking a decision on the clemency plea of one of the convicts serving a sentence for former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination, and said President of India was the right person to rule on this.

The clemency plea predates Purohit’s appointment in late 2017; it was filed by AG Perarivalan alias Arivu in 2015.

The Supreme Court was told by the Centre on Thursday that Purohit, on January 25, said that the decision would have to be taken by the President.

The Centre’s admission of this in court on Thursday has put the AIADMK in a spot. The release of Arivu and the other convicts in this case is an emotive issue in the state. It was widely believed that the AIADMK and the BJP would engineer the release ahead of the assembly elections in the state. The seven convicts have spent around 30 years in jail.

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, which has for long pressed for the release of the convicts didn’t lose any time. “This will find a solution only if (MK) Stalin becomes chief minister; these people (AIADMK) aren’t courageous,” said DMK organising secretary R S Bharathy on Friday.

In a statement, DMK president MK Stalin said, “Even if the chief minister (Edapaddi Palaniswami) is going to meet the President on their release, the DMK MPs are ready to come with him.”

MDMK chief Vaiko, an ally of the DMK also called the whole affair a sham. An ally of the DMK, the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Party (formerly Dalit Panthers), said the state must send a fresh resolution to the Governor and requested that the seven convicts are given immediate and indefinite parole.

The AIADMK’s only response was that it would consult lawyers on a permanent solution on the release of all seven convicts.

The ruling party, and especially chief minister Edapaddi Palaniswami have also been embarrassed by the clear lack of communication between the CM and the Governor that is evident in the Centre’s admission on Thursday.

Perarivalan’s mercy petition has been pending with the Tamil Nadu governor since December 30, 2015. Retired justice of the Madras HC, K Chandru said, “...I haven’t seen a case where the Governor has disagreed with the cabinet. The Governor can only act on the advice of the cabinet.”