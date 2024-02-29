Row erupts over rocket with ‘Chinese flag’ in TN min’s ad

A newspaper advertisement by a Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) minister showing a rocket with a Chinese flag over Prime Minister Narendra Modi laying the foundation stone for India’s second spaceport in Thoothukudi district of Tamil Nadu triggered a massive political row on Wednesday. The controversial ad was published in newspapers in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday..(X/ @annamalai_k)

The advertisement, issued to leading Tamil dailies by state’s fisheries minister Anitha Radhakrishnan in his personal capacity, carried the photos of PM Modi and Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin prominently. Smaller pictures of Thoothukudi Lok Sabha MP K Kanimozhi, state’s sports minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, public works minister EV Velu and Radhakrishnan also featured on the advertisement.

In the background of the advertisement, the nose of one of the rockets was painted in red adorned with yellow stars, resembling the Chinese flag.

Addressing a public rally in Tirunelveli district, PM Modi criticised the DMK for being “oblivious” to the nation’s achievements. “In their endeavour to paste stickers on our schemes, a DMK politician today used the Chinese flag in an advertisement,” Modi said. “The DMK politicians are not ready to see India’s development in the space sector. They have insulted India’s space scientists. They must apologise.”

State BJP chief K Annamalai posted the picture of the advertisement on social media, alleging it shows DMK’s “commitment to China” and “their total disregard for our country’s sovereignty.”

Radhakrishnan, the DMK legislator from Thoothukudi district, did not respond to multiple calls from HT for a comment.

However, his senior party colleague Kanimozhi defended the DMK. “Someone who did the artwork (in the advertisement) has put that (flag),” she told reporters. “The Prime Minister has invited the Chinese PM and they have gone to Mahabalipuram. In that situation, India has not declared China an enemy country.”

Stating that the space project was a long dream of the DMK patriarch and five-time chief minister M Karunanidhi, she added: “We have equal rights on this project.”