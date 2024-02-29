 Row erupts over rocket with ‘Chinese flag’ in TN min’s ad | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / Row erupts over rocket with ‘Chinese flag’ in TN min’s ad

Row erupts over rocket with ‘Chinese flag’ in TN min’s ad

ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai
Feb 29, 2024 04:19 AM IST

The advertisement was issued to leading Tamil dailies by state’s fisheries minister Anitha Radhakrishnan in his personal capacity

A newspaper advertisement by a Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) minister showing a rocket with a Chinese flag over Prime Minister Narendra Modi laying the foundation stone for India’s second spaceport in Thoothukudi district of Tamil Nadu triggered a massive political row on Wednesday.

The controversial ad was published in newspapers in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday..(X/ @annamalai_k)
The controversial ad was published in newspapers in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday..(X/ @annamalai_k)

The advertisement, issued to leading Tamil dailies by state’s fisheries minister Anitha Radhakrishnan in his personal capacity, carried the photos of PM Modi and Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin prominently. Smaller pictures of Thoothukudi Lok Sabha MP K Kanimozhi, state’s sports minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, public works minister EV Velu and Radhakrishnan also featured on the advertisement.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

In the background of the advertisement, the nose of one of the rockets was painted in red adorned with yellow stars, resembling the Chinese flag.

Also Read | ‘DMK govt insulting legacy of MGK’: Modi attacks Oppn

Addressing a public rally in Tirunelveli district, PM Modi criticised the DMK for being “oblivious” to the nation’s achievements. “In their endeavour to paste stickers on our schemes, a DMK politician today used the Chinese flag in an advertisement,” Modi said. “The DMK politicians are not ready to see India’s development in the space sector. They have insulted India’s space scientists. They must apologise.”

State BJP chief K Annamalai posted the picture of the advertisement on social media, alleging it shows DMK’s “commitment to China” and “their total disregard for our country’s sovereignty.”

Radhakrishnan, the DMK legislator from Thoothukudi district, did not respond to multiple calls from HT for a comment.

However, his senior party colleague Kanimozhi defended the DMK. “Someone who did the artwork (in the advertisement) has put that (flag),” she told reporters. “The Prime Minister has invited the Chinese PM and they have gone to Mahabalipuram. In that situation, India has not declared China an enemy country.”

Stating that the space project was a long dream of the DMK patriarch and five-time chief minister M Karunanidhi, she added: “We have equal rights on this project.”

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Rajya Sabha Election 2024 Live, Gaganyaan Mission Astronauts along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Divya Chandrababu

    Divya Chandrababu is an award-winning political and human rights journalist based in Chennai, India. Divya is presently Assistant Editor of the Hindustan Times where she covers Tamil Nadu & Puducherry. She started her career as a broadcast journalist at NDTV-Hindu where she anchored and wrote prime time news bulletins. Later, she covered politics, development, mental health, child and disability rights for The Times of India. Divya has been a journalism fellow for several programs including the Asia Journalism Fellowship at Singapore and the KAS Media Asia- The Caravan for narrative journalism. Divya has a master's in politics and international studies from the University of Warwick, UK. As an independent journalist Divya has written for Indian and foreign publications on domestic and international affairs.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On