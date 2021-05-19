Row in UP after govt razes ‘mosque’, Waqf board to move HC

Controversy broke out in Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki town on Tuesday over the demolition of a decades-old structure, with Muslim groups saying it was the illegal razing of a mosque and the local administration claiming it was residential encroachment on government land.

The structure was razed in Ram Sanehi Ghat tehsil area of Barabanki on Monday amid police deployment. The tehsil is located on a highway on the Barabanki-Ayodhya border.

Barabanki district magistrate Adarsh Singh said the structure was constructed illegally on government land by unidentified people who escaped when a notice was sent on March 15. The administration took possession of the structure on March 18 and it was demolished on Monday after due orders from the sub-divisional magistrate’s court, he added.

But the UP Sunni Central Waqf Board said it was a 100-year-old mosque and said it will approach the Allahabad high court demanding restoration of the mosque, a high level judicial inquiry and action against the officers concerned.

“It is high handedness of the local administration,” said board chairman Zufar Ahmad Faruqi. A Barabanki resident and lawyer, Iqbal Naseem Nomani Dariyabadi, said he was offering namaz at the mosque for the past three decades. Dariyabadi said he was unable to understand the motive behind the hurried action during the pandemic.

A district official said the “illegal structure” was first flagged during a verification drive in March. “Three people living there escaped when asked to show their identity proof,” he added.

In a video, Barabanki district magistrate Adarsh Singh called the demolished structure as a “residential place that was constructed illegally” on the tehsil premises in front of the house of SDM (Ram Sanehi Ghat).

“The occupants escaped from there when a notice was sent to them to prove their ownership on March 15, 2021. The administration took possession of the structure on March 18, 2021,” he added.

He said the occupants were provided sufficient time to prove their ownership after which the SDM court issued that the structure was constructed illegally and subsequently the illegal structure was removed on Monday (May 17, 2021) as per the legal proceedings.