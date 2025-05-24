Row over Tamannaah Bhatia as Mysore Sandal Soap ambassador: Explained

The Karnataka government recently appointed Bollywood actress Tamannaah Bhatia as the brand ambassador for Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL), the company behind the iconic Mysore Sandal Soap. Kannada activists raise slogans during their protest against actor Tamannaah Bhatia, who has been chosen as brand ambassador for Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Ltd. (KSDL), which manufactures Mysore Sandal Soap.(PTi)

The contract, signed for two years and two days, is worth ₹6.2 crore. While the government says the move is a strategic push to elevate KSDL’s brand globally, it has triggered protests from pro-Kannada activists.

How did it start?

On Tuesday, the Karnataka government announced Tamannaah Bhatia’s appointment to help promote Mysore Sandal Soap, claiming it was part of a larger strategy to transform the iconic product into an international brand.

The government said the move aims to expand KSDL’s market reach, particularly in the West and Gulf countries, through new packaging and a global marketing campaign.

Why did Karnataka government pick Tamannaah Bhatia?

Karnataka’s commerce and industries minister MB Patil said that a committee of experts considered several actresses for the role. They ruled out some popular names like Rashmika Mandanna, Pooja Hegde, and Kiara Advani because of existing endorsements with competing brands or other constraints.

He said that Tamannaah was selected based on her availability, wide social media reach, alignment with the brand image, and the ability to help expand KSDL’s presence globally.

Patil added that this was a business decision, not a cultural or linguistic one. The government wants to expand KSDL’s market beyond Karnataka and India, aiming for a turnover of ₹5,000 crore in the future, he said.

What are the pro-Kannada activists saying?

Despite the government’s rationale, pro-Kannada groups have protested outside the KSDL factory in Yeshwanthpur. Activists argue that Mysore Sandal Soap, a traditional Karnataka product, should not have a Bollywood actress as its face.

They feel the brand should promote local Kannada talent to preserve cultural identity and pride.

“Do people buy soap because of Tamannaah? They buy it if they need it. This is a Karnataka product. We know that Puneeth Rajkumar endorsed Nandini Milk—and we’ve all seen how far the brand reached after that. We will not allow any Hindi actor to endorse Mysore Sandal Soap,” said Kannada activist Roopesh Rajanna, speaking during the protest.

His comment reflects a larger sentiment among some locals who want KSDL to remain strongly rooted in Kannada culture.

What government’s position on the controversy?

Minister Patil has defended the appointment firmly, highlighting KSDL’s improved performance under the current administration. He claimed that production has more than doubled, turnover and profits have surged, and new projects are underway, including a new factory in Vijayapura.

“We have a long-term strategy to increase sales to ₹5,000 crore. A new factory in Vijayapura is being established. We’ve also brought in an officer from Hindustan Unilever, Rajnikant, who worked there for 18 years and is now advising us. We have rolled out 23 new projects,” Patil said.

Patil said that the government is committed to promoting Karnataka’s heritage but must also embrace modern marketing strategies to compete globally.

“This is part of business—it has nothing to do with Kannada. It’s trade. We are in business. This is not just about Karnataka; we have to take the brand global,” Patil added.

