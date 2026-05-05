Thiruvananthapuram, In the wake of recent incidents of passengers travelling on footboards of trains and falling off, the RPF here has issued a public safety advisory to prevent such unsafe practices.

RPF urges passengers to avoid footboard travel, warns of rising accidents

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The Railway Protection Force, Thiruvananthapuram division, has urged passengers to strictly avoid footboard travel and other unsafe practices while travelling by train, a Railways release said.

The advisory was issued in view of a recent rise in "fallen from train" cases reported across the division, the release said.

It said that in 2026, a total of 37 such cases have been reported in the division so far, with several incidents resulting in grievous injuries and loss of life.

"It has been observed that passengers often tend to stand near coach entrances or travel on footboards while the train is in motion, exposing themselves to serious risks.

"Such behaviour significantly increases the likelihood of losing balance due to sudden jerks, curves, braking, overcrowding, or physical discomfort during travel. Even a momentary slip can lead to severe injuries or fatalities," it said.

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{{^usCountry}} The RPF said the figures underline the gravity of the issue and the urgent need for heightened public awareness and responsible travel behaviour. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The RPF said the figures underline the gravity of the issue and the urgent need for heightened public awareness and responsible travel behaviour. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} It also expressed deep concern over the continued tendency of passengers to engage in unsafe travel practices despite repeated warnings and awareness campaigns, the release said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It also expressed deep concern over the continued tendency of passengers to engage in unsafe travel practices despite repeated warnings and awareness campaigns, the release said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The RPF has strongly advised passengers to avoid travelling on footboards under any circumstances, move inside the coach after boarding, refrain from boarding or alighting from moving trains, and avoid leaning outside train doors and entrances. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The RPF has strongly advised passengers to avoid travelling on footboards under any circumstances, move inside the coach after boarding, refrain from boarding or alighting from moving trains, and avoid leaning outside train doors and entrances. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} It further said that RPF personnel, in coordination with other railway staff, are conducting regular awareness drives, making station announcements, counselling passengers, and intensifying monitoring at vulnerable stations and onboard trains to prevent such incidents. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It further said that RPF personnel, in coordination with other railway staff, are conducting regular awareness drives, making station announcements, counselling passengers, and intensifying monitoring at vulnerable stations and onboard trains to prevent such incidents. {{/usCountry}}

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"The RPF reiterates that no journey is worth risking one's life and seeks the wholehearted cooperation of the travelling public in ensuring a safe and secure travel environment for all," the release said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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