1.5 crore ‘kalash’ stolen from Red Fort's Jain festival, act caught on CCTV

Two golden 'kalash' (urns) and some other valuables worth about ₹1.5 crore were stolen from a Jain religious event within Delhi's Red Fort premises, the police said on Saturday. The theft was captured in CCTV footage, and the suspect has been identified.

The stolen Kalash, belonged to Sudhir Jain, a Delhi-based businessman, who brought them daily for ritual purposes, ANI reported

A case has been registered at our Kotwali police station, and an investigation has been launched.

Theft caught on CCTV

The theft was captured in CCTV footage, and the suspect has been identified. CCTV footage showed the thief disguised as a Jain priest making away with the valuables. The police have identified the suspect and assured him that he will be arrested soon.

According to the police, the incident occurred on Wednesday during the 'Daslakshan Mahaparv', a 10-day religious festival taking place at the 15 August Park within the Red Fort complex. The suspect reportedly mingled with the crowd in religious attire before quietly slipping away with a bag believed to contain the stolen treasures.

“The incident took place on September 3 during a Jain community event, where a pandal had been set up. A devotee had brought a golden Kalash adorned with precious gems for the rituals. It was stolen during the event," DCP North Delhi, Raja Banthia said.

What items were stolen?

The police said a golden 'jhari' (urn) weighing 760 grams, a smaller golden 'jhari' weighing 115 grams, studded with diamonds, emeralds, and rubies and a gold coconut, also considered sacred in Jain rituals, have been stolen from the religious event.

Adding to the concern, Puneet Jain, a relative of the victim, told NDTV that the suspect had made similar attempts at three temples in the past.

The religious ceremony is being held at the August 15 Park in the Red Fort complex and will continue until September 9.