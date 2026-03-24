₹1,500 cr, 100 objectionable videos, political visits: Probe widens against Nashik Godman

The case against self-styled godman Ashok Kharat is steadily unravelling into one of manipulation, fear and alleged abuse, with police now piecing together how he built influence and controlled his victims. Kharat was arrested on March 18 for rape and other offences based on the complaint of a 35-year-old woman. (HT File)

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing cases against self-styled godman and rape accused Ashok Kharat has unearthed assets worth ₹1,500 crore and 100 objectionable videos, a senior police official told news agency PTI on Tuesday.

Kharat, who heads a temple trust in Sinnar and has had several political leaders visit him over the years, was arrested on March 18 following allegations by a 35-year-old woman who accused him of repeated sexual assault over a period of three years.

Also read | Maharashtra staffer alleges 'godman' Ashok Kharat assaulted his pregnant wife; probe expands

Since then, more complaints have surfaced. Police have registered two additional cases accusing him of sexually exploiting a seven-month pregnant woman and another woman under the pretext of arranging her remarriage.

Officials said the Income Tax Department is now examining possible financial irregularities and property holdings linked not just to Kharat but also to people associated with him. At the same time, cyber police teams are analysing the 100 objectionable videos recovered during the investigation.

Police probing Ashok Kharat say he crafted a carefully staged, occult-like setting inside his office to influence those who approached him. Props such as remote-controlled fake snakes and wildlife artefacts, including tiger skins, were allegedly used to create an atmosphere of fear and mystique, according to a report by NDTV.

Police have found that he would first gauge a person’s financial standing and vulnerabilities, then exploit those fears by offering so-called miracles, charging exorbitant amounts. In several cases, items costing as little as ₹100 were allegedly sold for nearly a lakh to clients seeking solutions to personal problems.

Kharat, a retired Merchant Navy officer who referred to himself as “Captain”, is also said to have had political leaders and VVIPs among his visitors — links that are now drawing scrutiny as the investigation expands.

Given the scale and sensitivity of the case, authorities have moved to a coordinated, multi-agency approach. The probe is being led by IPS officer Tejaswini Satpute, whose SIT is currently handling six cases against the accused.

Also read | Two more cases filed against 'godman' Kharat; probe finds out his elaborate ways of cheating

The team, comprising officers from the crime branch including women personnel, is working through complex layers of evidence from digital forensics to financial trails while also recording statements from victims.

Senior officials, including Maharashtra Director General of Police Sadanand Date, along with the state government, are closely monitoring the probe to ensure it progresses swiftly and remains accountable.

Nashik , A court in Nashik on Tuesday extended the police custody of self-styled godman Ashok Kharat, arrested in a rape case, till March 29.

(With inputs from PTI)