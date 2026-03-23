Probe into Ashok Kharat case expands as staffer alleges assault on pregnant wife

The case against self-styled godman Ashok Kharat has expanded as three more women, including a staffer’s pregnant wife, have alleged sexual assault and exploitation. Following these new accusations, authorities moved the interrogation in the case from the Nashik crime branch to an undisclosed location on Sunday. Kharat was arrested on March 18 for rape and other offences based on the complaint of a 35-year-old woman. He is booked in multiple cases of alleged sexual exploitation and is facing mounting accusations. (HT FILE)

According to the Sarkarwada police station, a 35-year-old staff member filed a complaint against Kharat on March 21, following which a First Information Report (FIR) was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and Other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013.

Police said the complainant had been working at Kharat’s office in the Canada Corner area in Nashik for a monthly salary of ₹6,000.

In his complaint, the staffer alleged that Kharat sexually assaulted his wife last year when she was pregnant. “He asked me to bring my wife to him, saying he would perform rituals to ensure a healthy child. He also claimed he could determine the sex of the child,” the complainant told police.

According to the statement, Kharat allegedly asked the husband to step out of his chamber during the visit. “When my wife came out, she looked disturbed. Later, she told me that Kharat had touched her inappropriately. She went into depression for nearly a month after the incident,” the complainant alleged.

Kharat was arrested on March 18 for rape and other offences based on the complaint of a 35-year-old woman. He is booked in multiple cases of alleged sexual exploitation and is facing mounting accusations.

A senior officer said, “The statements of two other women are being recorded with sensitivity, and investigators believe the fresh testimonies could significantly strengthen the case.”

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), headed by IPS officer Tejaswini Satpute, has intensified the probe. Officials said over 100 suspected videos linked to the case had surfaced earlier, and the number of victims could rise further as more women gather the courage to speak.

Meanwhile, police have also detained priests and staff associated with his ‘Ishanyeshwar’ temple for questioning, as part of efforts to trace possible links and determine the extent of the network.