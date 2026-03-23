There is never a dull moment in Maharashtra politics as proved by the latest Ashok Kharat episode. Following the arrest of the controversial ‘godman’ cum numerologist cum cosmologist (as he donned many hats), tales of his influence in the corridors of power are everywhere. Kharat’s network with the rich and powerful

According to various politicians and Mantralaya officers, Kharat wielded tremendous clout in power circles—in both the ruling and opposition parties. Among them, he had the reputation of being able to predict the future—whether they would find success in their endeavours. Many believed that being part of his power network would help them get things done—whether it was securing a party ticket, a posting or a contract. Several ministers are known to have met him at least once—either for consultation, some rituals at a temple or to get their problems solved. Politicians, bureaucrats and contractors frequently visited his office at Ishaneshwar Mahadev temple in Mirgaon near Sinnar in Nashik. Now that his deeds are public, there could be a full stop to his activities in power circles for the time being - until another godman or astrologer emerges to take his position.

Fadnavis steps in

When it comes to taking action against NCP’s ministers or leaders in trouble, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis always scores over the party leadership. This was evident for the third time when he asked NCP leader Rupali Chakankar to quit as chairperson of the Maharashtra State Commission for Women after her proximity with Kharat became known following his arrest. On Friday, even as Deputy Chief Minister and NCP chief Sunetra Pawar was deciding what step to take, Fadnavis told Chakankar in no uncertain terms that she would have to resign. NCP leaders were expecting to send a message that the deputy chief minister wielded the baton and took the decision but Fadnavis stepped in first.

This was reminiscent of the time when NCP minister Dhananjay Munde was embroiled in controversy as his close aide Walmik Karad was arrested in the murder of a sarpanch in Beed. As Ajit Pawar consulted his colleagues whether to take action, Fadnavis made it clear that he wanted Munde to resign since the government was drawing flak over the issue. The latter then had no option but to step down. Last December, another NCP minister Manikrao Kokate, was also forced to resign after a court sentenced him to two years’ imprisonment in a case involving flat allotment. While Pawar was considering action against the minister who was seeking relief from a higher court, Fadnavis divested Kokate of his portfolio, forcing Pawar to ask the minister to resign.

Pre-emptive action?

Following deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde’s visit to New Delhi last week where he met prime minister Narendra Modi, there have been speculations of another ‘Operation Tiger’, a term his party leaders use to refer to poaching members of Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT). Soon after Shinde’s Delhi visit, Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut held a meeting with party’s Lok Sabha MPs to get their feedback. Apparently, the MPs complained about not getting enough support from the party leadership during recent local polls and also said that communication with the leadership remains an issue. An alarmed Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray has immediately started holding interactions with some of the party MPs. One such meeting was held over the weekend and a few more are in the offing, said party insiders.

Minister vs police

The election to win power in the zilla parishad or district council of Satara has turned into a bitter tussle between the ruling BJP and Shiv Sena. The BJP managed to win power in the ZP even though it did not secure a majority in the elections. It defeated a combine of its two allies Sena and NCP, even though they had more seats than the BJP. BJP had 28 seats, NCP 22 and Sena 15. Even the NCP (SP) had supported the NCP-Sena combined. In the election for Satara ZP president held on Friday, five members from the two parties cross-voted in favour of the BJP. Two NCP members were prevented from voting as police accused them of kidnapping other members. In the hustle, Sena minister Shambhuraj Desai suffered an injury to his hand. After the election, Desai alleged foul play. Desai, a minister, said the police acted in a partisan manner—something that is rare to see. Local leaders of the two BJP allies have warned that there would be repercussions. The BJP doesn’t seem to care much after wresting power in the former NCP bastion for the first time.