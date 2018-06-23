Rs 126cr land scam: UP cops arrest former CEO of Yamuna Expressway firm in MP

A former CEO of Uttar Pradesh’s Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), allegedly involved in a land scam worth Rs 126 crore, was arrested outside a temple from Datia in Madhya Pradesh on Friday.

P C Gupta and others were charged with causing a loss of Rs 126 crore to YEIDA by purchasing unnecessary 57 acres of farm land through several shell companies whose boards had his relatives as members.

He was arrested outside Ma Peetambara Peeth temple in Datia, more than 400 km north of Bhopal, where he had come along with his wife.

According to Datia police, a team of Gautam Budh Nagar police from UP in plain clothes was waiting for him outside the temple at Datia. The moment Gupta along with his wife and driver came out of the temple he was arrested by the police team which later took him to Gautam Budh Nagar after completing the formalities with the local police.

Mayank Awasthi, superintendent of Datia police, confirmed Gupta’s arrest and his shifting.