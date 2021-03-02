14 lakh looted in two separate incidents in Bihar’s Begusarai and Saharsa

At least six robbers looted ₹6.50 lakh at gunpoint from Akopur branch of Uco Bank in Begusarai in a six-minute operatioon Tuesday, police said.

In another incident in Saharsa on Tuesday, motorcycle-borne armed criminals shot at one Sunil Kumar Thakur and looted ₹7 lakh from him. Police said that the incident took place near Purab Bazar branch of Bank of India when Thakur, an employee of a mobile phone company, was heading for the bank to deposit the cash. The criminals intercepted him, shot at him from close range and snatched the cash. Thakur was admitted to a private nursing home and his condition is said to be critical.

This bank robbery in Begusarai was the fourth in the district in the last three months.

Police said the masked robbers entered the bank at around 12.15 pm. There were six employees and a few customers inside the bank at the time. One of the robbers flashed a pistol and threatened the employees and told them to keep sitting without raising the alarm. When bank cashier Nishant Kumar resisted, one of the robbers thrashed him with a pistol butt.

His accomplices picked up the cash from a counter and put the money in a carry bag. After committing the crime, the robbers fled from the spot on motorcycles. The robbery was executed in just six minutes.

According to eyewitnesses, the criminals also took away cell phones of all the bank employees and customers before fleeing so that none could immediately contact police or anyone else to inform them about the robbery.

Begusarai’s superintendent of police (SP) Awakash Kumar along with police teams visited the bank shortly after the robbery.

“We are trying to identify the miscreants through the footage of CCTV cameras installed inside and outside the bank. However, no one was hurt in the incident. We have started an investigation. The district’s borders have been sealed to prevent the robbers from escaping to another district or state,” Kumar said.

He said that the robbers had come on three motorcycles.

Earlier on January 7, four armed robbers had barged inside Punjab National Bank’s Bakhri branch in Begusarai in the afternoon but failed to loot any money after customers resisted the robbery bid. An FIR was lodged in connection with the loot attempt with Bakhri police station the next day by the bank manager.

On December 16, seven robbers looted ₹6.70 lakh at gunpoint from Birpur branch of IDBI bank in Begusarai district.

On December 15, unidentified miscreants looted cash of ₹6.75 lakh from the Utkarsh Small Finance Bank, just 200 yards from the Phulwaria police station.

On December 3, armed robbers looted ₹5 lakh from the SBI branch of Thakurichak.

Police claim that seven of the robbers involved in thee robberies have been arrested so far.