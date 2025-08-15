' 15,000 in first private job': PM Modi announces Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana for youth

During his Independence Day address at Red Fort on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced ₹15,000 aid for youth entering the private sector job market for the first time under the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana. PM Narendra Modi addresses nation from Red Fort on 79th Independence day(YouTube/DD News)

Over 3.5 crore young people are expected to benefit from this scheme.

“My country’s youth, today is 15th August, and on this very day, we are launching a scheme worth ₹1 lakh crore for the youth of our country. From today, the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rojgar Yojana is being implemented... Under this scheme, young men and women getting their first job in the private sector will receive ₹15,000 from the government. Companies that create more employment opportunities will also be given incentive amounts. The Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rojgar Yojana will create nearly 3.5 crore new employment opportunities for the youth,” Modi said.

PM Modi also said that two crore women had become ‘lakhpati didis’ in no time, adding that several of them were seated in front of him at the Red Fort.

Highlighting the role of farmers, he said, “Farmers contribute a lot to our economy, they have made India top producer of several commodities,” adding that he is “standing like a wall to protect interests of farmers and fishermen from any unfriendly policies.”

Modi also announced that the government will roll out the next generation of GST reforms by Diwali this year, promising what he called a “bahut bada tohfa” (big gift) for all Indians. The reforms, he said, will focus on rationalising tax slabs and reducing GST rates on essential and everyday-use items, aiming to provide direct relief to households and boost consumption. “By this Diwali, you will see a new, simplified GST structure that makes life easier for the common man and strengthens our economy,” Modi said, noting that the changes will also enhance compliance and transparency.