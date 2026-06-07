₹2 crore cash, 13 plots, 300 gm gold: Odisha Vigilance department unearths govt engineer's assets

Odisha Vigilance team on Saturday recovered nearly ₹2 crore in cash and over 300 grams of gold from bank lockers linked to an assistant executive engineer (AEE) of the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) in Kandhamal district’s Baliguda during a disproportionate assets probe. The cash and multiple properties linked to the accused were found during simultaneous raids conducted by Odisha's Vigilance department on Saturday. (X/@PTI_News)

Director of Vigilance YK Jethwa said there were allegations that Baikuntha Nath Behera possessed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income, adding that bundles of currency notes were found stacked inside bank lockers.

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Vigilance officers said cash of around ₹2 crore was recovered from two lockers registered in the name of Behera’s wife. More than 300 grams of gold ornaments were also recovered from another locker in Chandrasekharpur, Bhubaneswar.

Odisha Vigilance launched simultaneous raids at nine locations linked to Behera across Bhubaneswar, Baliguda, Baripada and Dharmasala in Jajpur district earlier on Saturday.

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The searches revealed a string of high-value immovable assets, including four palatial houses in Bhubaneswar and a double-storeyed ancestral property at Pandua in Jajpur district, allegedly owned by Behera and his family members.

Officers have identified 13 plots linked to the engineer and his family, including seven in prime localities of Bhubaneswar, five in Dharmasala of Jajpur district and one in Baripada.

Officers reportedly found other valuables during the searches. Authorities are now examining documents and verifying whether the assets are commensurate with Behera’s declared income.

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The case comes months after Odisha Vigilance recorded its biggest-ever cash seizure in February this year, when more than ₹4 crore was recovered from trolley bags and almirahs at a Bhubaneswar flat linked to Debabrata Mohanty, the then deputy director of mines, Cuttack Circle, who was arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe from a licensed coal trader.