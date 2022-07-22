Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / ' 259.44 cr': Railways' loss during Agnipath protests; 2,000 trains affected
india news

' 259.44 cr': Railways' loss during Agnipath protests; 2,000 trains affected

In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said all the affected train services cancelled on account of Agnipath scheme have been restored."
The worst-hit East Central Railways - covering Bihar, Jharkhand and parts of Uttar Pradesh witnessed widespread protests. (HT FILE)
Updated on Jul 22, 2022 05:11 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aniruddha Dhar, New Delhi

The Indian Railways suffered a loss of 259.44 crore due to damage and destruction of its assets during agitations against the Centre's Agnipath scheme, Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Monsoon session of Parliament on Friday.

In a written reply in the Upper House, Vaishnaw said all the affected train services cancelled on account of Agnipath scheme have been restored.

Several parts of the country saw mass protests against the recently launched Agnipath Scheme - railway properties were vandalised, torched or attacked from Bihar to Telangana.

The worst-hit East Central Railways - covering Bihar, Jharkhand and parts of Uttar Pradesh witnessed widespread protests.

The railway minister also said over 2,000 trains were affected due to the Agnipath protests across the country, adding that 2,132 trains were cancelled between June 15 and June 23.

Vaishnaw also said separate data regarding the amount of refund granted to passengers due to disruption of rail services on account of public disorder consequent to agitations like those held after launching of Agnipath scheme for recruitment in the armed forces, is not maintained.

RELATED STORIES

"However, during the period 14.06.2022 to 30.06.2022, a total refund of approximately 102.96 crore was granted on account of cancellation of trains and a loss of 259.44 crore due to damage/destruction of railway assets in agitations against Agnipath scheme was incurred," he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
agnipath scheme ‪indian railways‬ indian army recruitment
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP