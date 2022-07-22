' 259.44 cr': Railways' loss during Agnipath protests; 2,000 trains affected

The Indian Railways suffered a loss of ₹259.44 crore due to damage and destruction of its assets during agitations against the Centre's Agnipath scheme, Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Monsoon session of Parliament on Friday.

In a written reply in the Upper House, Vaishnaw said all the affected train services cancelled on account of Agnipath scheme have been restored.

Several parts of the country saw mass protests against the recently launched Agnipath Scheme - railway properties were vandalised, torched or attacked from Bihar to Telangana.

The worst-hit East Central Railways - covering Bihar, Jharkhand and parts of Uttar Pradesh witnessed widespread protests.

The railway minister also said over 2,000 trains were affected due to the Agnipath protests across the country, adding that 2,132 trains were cancelled between June 15 and June 23.

Vaishnaw also said separate data regarding the amount of refund granted to passengers due to disruption of rail services on account of public disorder consequent to agitations like those held after launching of Agnipath scheme for recruitment in the armed forces, is not maintained.

"However, during the period 14.06.2022 to 30.06.2022, a total refund of approximately ₹102.96 crore was granted on account of cancellation of trains and a loss of ₹259.44 crore due to damage/destruction of railway assets in agitations against Agnipath scheme was incurred," he said.

