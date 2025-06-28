9.35 lakhs cash found in Jhalawar ASP Jagram Meena's vehicle: Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau

Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) found ₹9.35 lakhs cash in Jhalawar Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Jagram Meena's vehicle at Shivdaspura Toll, Jaipur. ₹ 9.35 Lakhs were found in his vehicle in the surprise check.(Reuters/ Representational)

A statement by the Rajasthan ACB said that on the orders of the Rajasthan ACB Headquarters, a vehicle of Jhalawar Additional SP Jagram Meena was checked by the ACB team at Shivdaspura Toll. ₹9.35 Lakhs were found in his vehicle in the surprise check.

More details are awaited in the case.

Meanwhile, according to a press release by the Rajasthan ACB, in Sawai Madhopur, Senior Assistant of the Tehsil Office, Gangapur City, Jai Sharma and Hari Prasad, alias Sonu Advocate, were arrested red-handed while taking a bribe of ₹75,000.

The press release stated that, on the orders of the Rajasthan ACB Headquarters, the ACB outpost in the Sawai Madhopur unit took action against Jai Sharma and Hariprasad alias Sonu Advocate, catching them red-handed while taking a bribe in exchange for registering the agricultural land purchased by him in the village of Chuli.

In a separate case, the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) in Delhi made headlines when it registered a case against former Delhi Health Ministers Saurabh Bhardwaj and Satyendar Jain in connection with large-scale corruption in health infrastructure projects of the Delhi government, according to an official statement from the police on Thursday.

24 hospital projects, 11 greenfields and 13 brownfields, were sanctioned at a cost of ₹5,590 crores in 2018-19. These projects are mired in inexplicable delays and astronomical cost overruns, indicating large-scale financial embezzlement, according to a statement from the Joint Commissioner of Police, Madhur Verma.

Massive irregularities, unexplained delays, and significant misappropriation of funds have been found in the construction of various hospitals, polyclinics and ICU infrastructure across the city. Substantial deviations and cost escalations, amounting to several hundred crores, were observed. Not a single project was completed within the prescribed timeline, the Head of the Anti-Corruption Branch stated.

ACB registered the case after receiving approval under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act from the competent authority.