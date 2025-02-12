RS Chair vows action amid Constitution illustrations row

NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Tuesday that the Constitution signed by its framers with 22 miniatures in the first calligraphed copy together with amendments by Parliament is the only authentic version that needs to be promulgated across the country, and any violation should be taken seriously and dealt with sternly. Dhankhar said this in the Upper House after Bharatiya Janata Party MP Radha Mohan Das Agrawal raised the issue of 22 illustrations missing in most copies of the Constitution sold in the country now. (HT PHOTO)

He said this in the Upper House after Bharatiya Janata Party MP Radha Mohan Das Agrawal raised the issue of 22 illustrations missing in most copies of the Constitution sold in the country now. He demanded inclusion of the original illustrations, which he alleged were removed “unconstitutionally”.

“I have no doubt, and I am categorical, the Constitution signed by the founding fathers of the Constitution, carrying 22 miniatures is the only authentic one and it can include amendments by Parliament. If there is any change effected by judiciary or any institution, it is not acceptable to this House,” Dhankhar said.

Shortly after the Chair’s directive, copies of the Constitution available to MPs on their tablets were updated to include the illustrations.

The chairman’s directive was in response to the demand from Agarwal, who said the illustrations that include Hindu gods, Lord Buddha and Mahavir, in addition to scenes from Mohenjodaro and Akbar’s court, should be restored.

Speaking during Zero Hour, the MP said the illustrations were “removed without any parliamentary consent”, which elicited a sharp response from the Opposition.

Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge said it was an unnecessary issue being raised by the government to create a controversy and an attempt was being made to disrespect BR Ambedkar, the country’s first law minister.

Several opposition parties including the Congress, the Trinamool Congress, the Biju Janata Dal and Left parties and the Shiv Sena (UBT) walked out.

As the issue snowballed into a controversy with the government and the opposition exchanging words, Dhankhar said, “A very valid issue has come to the attention of the Council of States. Dr. Radha Mohan Das Agarwal has rightly pointed out that the act of omission or commission either on our iPads or in any book without carrying the miniatures 22 of that Constitution of which architect is Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and signed by our founding fathers...”

He went on to say the only change that can take place in the Constitution “can emanate only from the Indian Parliament and any change emanating from the Indian Parliament duly signed by the Hon’ble President under Article 111 must invariably find mention in the Indian Constitution irrespective of any intervention from judiciary or otherwise.”

Earlier, Leader of the House, and BJP president JP Nadda said the government will ensure that the copies of the Constitution will be printed in keeping with the “sentiments” and criticised the Opposition for opposing the suggestion to include illustrations.

Taking potshots at the Congress, Nadda said the party should explain why they are opposed to the illustrations being included, “The Opposition has a hidden agenda to keep people and future generations away from India’s cultural heritage and values,” he said.

Responding to TMC’s Derek O’Brien who pointed out that the copies available to the lawmakers on their tablets did not have the illustrations, the chairman said, ...We must regret it, we must make amends and amends be made as quick as possible by everyone concerned including the government.”

Speaking outside Parliament, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari alleged that the government “conspired to change the Constitution and its copies given to MPs”.

“...They have insulted Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar. All INDIA bloc parties have decided that we will save the Constitution and not let the government insult Babasaheb Ambedkar and that is why we have staged a walkout,” he said.

The 22 illustrations were crafted by Nandalal Bose and a team of artists, including his protégé, Rammanohar Sinha as well as Kripal Singh Shekhawat , starting December 1946 in West Bengal’s famous Viswa Bharati school at Santiniketan.

Each of the 22 chapters of the Constitution is headed by an illustration, and some of the pages are encapsulated by ornate borders. These include the famous Harappa-Mohenjodaro seal of a bull, a scene from a gurukul (students sit cross-legged as around them, birds and animals sit in equal repose, and in the foreground, a teacher performs a prayer around a fire), a peacock holding a flower in its beak for a meditating Buddha; Emperor Asoka; Emperor Akbar; Portraits of Rani Laxmibai and Tipu Sultan; Mahatma Gandhi brokering peace in the communally sensitive Noakhali; and a proud-looking Subhas Chandra Bose and members of the Indian National Army.

“These were meant for the calligraphed copy and not included in the printed copies as it would make the document bulky,” said former Lok Sabha secretary general, PDT Achary.