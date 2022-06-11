RS defeat: Stung, Congress vows to act tough against Bishnoi for betrayal

Embarrassed by the defeat of Ajay Maken in the Rajya Sabha elections by a whisker, a stung Congress has decided to take tough action against its MLA, Kuldeep Bishnoi, for the “gross indiscipline of cross-voting” that led to the BJP-JJP backed Independent candidate Kartikeya Sharma pulling off a stunning victory.

“The party has taken a serious note of Bishnoi’s gross indiscipline as he did not vote for the official candidate of the Congress. Stern action will be taken against Bishnoi,” said Vivek Bansal, the Haryana Congress in-charge and authorised agent of the party for the Haryana Rajya Sabha elections held on Friday.

On Adampur MLA Bishnoi, who is the son of former Haryana Congress stalwart and chief minister Bhajan Lal, going against the party, Bansal said: “He cast his vote for Kartikeya. We will not tolerate this betrayal.”

The Congress suffered another jolt as the ballot of a Congress MLA was declared invalid as it was marked improperly.

Bishnoi, a two-time Lok Sabha MP and four-time MLA, was sulking after the Congress high command did not appoint him Haryana Congress chief in the recent reshuffle and was seen reaching out to the BJP.

The MLA did not go to Raipur also when the Congress sent MLAs there to avoid chances of horse trading after Kartikeya entered the fray. For quite some time now Bishnoi’s tweets have been reflecting his angst. On Saturday morning, after the Rajya Sabha results were out, he re-tweeted a post by journalist Sudhir Bishnoi in Hindi that translated reads as: “What separates a man from others is a decision taken at the right time.”

