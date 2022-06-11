Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / RS defeat: Stung, Congress vows to act tough against Bishnoi for betrayal
india news

RS defeat: Stung, Congress vows to act tough against Bishnoi for betrayal

Adampur Congress MLA did not show his ballot after cross-voting, says Haryana Congress agent for Rajya Sabha elections Vivek Bansal
Congress MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi with Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar in Chandigarh. After Bishnoi cross-voted enabling BJP-backed Independent candidate Kartikeya Sharma to win the second Rajya Sabha seat, Khattar indicated he may join the BJP. (HT file photo)
Updated on Jun 11, 2022 04:00 PM IST
ByPawan Sharma

Embarrassed by the defeat of Ajay Maken in the Rajya Sabha elections by a whisker, a stung Congress has decided to take tough action against its MLA, Kuldeep Bishnoi, for the “gross indiscipline of cross-voting” that led to the BJP-JJP backed Independent candidate Kartikeya Sharma pulling off a stunning victory.

Also read: Haryana RS poll: Kartikeya’s win shot in the arm for Venod Sharma

“The party has taken a serious note of Bishnoi’s gross indiscipline as he did not vote for the official candidate of the Congress. Stern action will be taken against Bishnoi,” said Vivek Bansal, the Haryana Congress in-charge and authorised agent of the party for the Haryana Rajya Sabha elections held on Friday.

On Adampur MLA Bishnoi, who is the son of former Haryana Congress stalwart and chief minister Bhajan Lal, going against the party, Bansal said: “He cast his vote for Kartikeya. We will not tolerate this betrayal.”

The Congress suffered another jolt as the ballot of a Congress MLA was declared invalid as it was marked improperly.

RELATED STORIES

Bishnoi, a two-time Lok Sabha MP and four-time MLA, was sulking after the Congress high command did not appoint him Haryana Congress chief in the recent reshuffle and was seen reaching out to the BJP.

The MLA did not go to Raipur also when the Congress sent MLAs there to avoid chances of horse trading after Kartikeya entered the fray. For quite some time now Bishnoi’s tweets have been reflecting his angst. On Saturday morning, after the Rajya Sabha results were out, he re-tweeted a post by journalist Sudhir Bishnoi in Hindi that translated reads as: “What separates a man from others is a decision taken at the right time.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Pawan Sharma

Pawan Sharma, based in Chandigarh, is Punjab’s Chief-of-Bureau, Hindustan Times. In the past 16 years, stints in Delhi and Himachal Pradesh including, he has done high-impact stories on Tibetan affairs, judiciary, politics and corruption in governments....view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP