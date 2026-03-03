RS polls: BJP nominates Odisha chief Manmohan Samal, MP Sujeet Kumar

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday named Odisha unit president Manmohan Samal and sitting MP Sujeet Kumar as its candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections scheduled for March 16. Odisha chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi with state BJP president Manmohan Samal in Bhubaneswar (PTI)

Samal, who was re-elected unopposed to a fourth term as state unit chief in July, is widely credited with building the party’s grassroots machinery that contributed to the party winning the 2024 assembly elections, and ending the Biju Janata Dal’s (BJD) uninterrupted 24-year rule. Samal, a former state minister, however, lost his own seat in the election.

Kumar was first elected to the Rajya Sabha on a BJD ticket in April 2020 before he crossed the floor to join the BJP in September 2024 — a move that prompted BJD president Naveen Patnaik to expel the politician from western Odisha district of Kalahandi on charges of anti-party activities.

The BJP, which has 79 legislators in the 147-member assembly, also has the support of three Independent legislators. At 30 first-preference votes required per candidate, the party can comfortably elect both its nominees and still have 22 surplus votes.

Hotelier and former union minister Dilip Ray, who unsuccessfully contested the Odisha elections on a BJP ticket from Rourkela, said on Tuesday that he would also contest the Rajya Sabha election as an Independent with the BJP’s support.

People familiar with the matter said the BJP would need at least eight MLAs from the Opposition to cross over during the voting for Dilip Ray to stand a good chance.

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD), which has 50 legislators, has 20 surplus votes after ensuring the election of one candidate. The Odisha Congress along with a CPI (M) legislator, have another 15 legislators. Together, the three opposition parties thus have 35 votes, more than the threshold of 30 to see through their common candidate, urologist Datteswar Hota.

But the Opposition will have to ensure that its lawmakers support the second BJD candidate, and not switch sides.

The last date for filing nominations is March 5, and nominations can be withdrawn till March 9.