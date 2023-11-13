RS Privileges Committee issues notice to 5 BRS MPs for displaying placards in House

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PTI |
Nov 13, 2023 09:26 PM IST

The MPs include K Keshava Rao, KR Suresh Reddy, Damodar Rao Divakonda, Vaddiraju Ravichandra and B Lingaiah Yadav.

The Rajya Sabha Privileges Committee has issued notices to five BRS MPs and sought their replies to a complaint of breach of privilege for displaying placards in the House, sources said on Monday.

The MPs – K Keshava Rao, K R Suresh Reddy, Damodar Rao Divakonda, Vaddiraju Ravichandra and B Lingaiah Yadav – have been asked to submit their replies by November 28, the sources said.

BJP MP Vivek Thakur had filed a complaint against the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MPs for displaying placards in the House during the special session of Parliament on September 18, which he alleged was in violation of the established rules of conduct.

Thakur, in his complaint, also alleged that the behaviour of the BRS MPs caused "unwarranted disturbances in the proceedings of the Council of States and lowered the dignity of the Council".

The chairman had considered the complaint and referred it to the Privileges Committee on October 17 for examination, investigation and report.

