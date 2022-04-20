Talking about the growing communal clashes, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan on Tuesday said ban on communal outfits was “not a solution to check the growing communal virus in the country” and asked people to “stand guard against such forces.”

Talking to the newsmen in the state capital about the twin murders in Palakkad, he said that the crimes were well- planned, executed and communal forces were trying to vitiate peace in the state.

When asked whether the party will support the demand to ban the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its political wing Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) he said: “Ban is not a solution. In that case Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) should have been banned first.”

“From Gandhiji’s murder to Babri Masjid demolition, it (RSS) has been involved in maximum violent activities since Independence,” the CPI (M) state secretary said.

He said, “Both, RSS and PFI, should be dealt with firmly if they create communal unrest.” He further added that the communal forces were deliberately fanning trouble in different parts of the country for political mileage.

Reacting to Balakrishnan’s statements, the BJP said that the CPI(M) leader’s latest statement exposed “nexus between the jihadi forces and the party.”

“Eying minority votes, the CPI(M) is even trying to make SDPI an alliance partner of the ruling Left Democratic Front. Everyone knows that the PFI is growing in the state with the support of the ruling party,” said party state president K Surendran.

He said that the party was busy silencing its leaders who talk about growing threat of ‘love jihad’ in the state.

‘Love jihad’ is a term used by right-wing activists to describe marital relationships between Muslim men and Hindu women, though the courts and the Union government do not officially recognise the term.

State excise minister M V Govindan also said on Monday that majority communalism was more dangerous than the minority communalism, triggering a debate in the state.

“It seems majority communalism is most dangerous and it is natural minority communalism will grow to check this,” he said in Kannur. RSS-BJP leaders had said that the minister was giving a clean chit to fundamentalist outfits like SDPI. Last week, Palakkad district had witnessed twin political murders.