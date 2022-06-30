Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / RSS chief, Haryana CM unveil 44-ft ‘Virat Swaroop’ in Kurukshetra
india news

RSS chief, Haryana CM unveil 44-ft ‘Virat Swaroop’ in Kurukshetra

Sculptor Ram Vanji Sutar, who designed the 182-metre Statue of Unity in Gujarat, was roped in for the ‘Virat Swaroop’project
The statue of Lord Krishna, ‘Virat Swaroop, weighed around 35 tonnes and has been installed at Jyotisar village in Kurukshetra at a cost of 10 crore.
Updated on Jun 30, 2022 04:19 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Amid rains and chanting of shlokas of Gita, Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat jointly unveiled the ‘Virat Swaroop’ (universal form) of Lord Krishna at Jyotisar village in Kurukshetra to mark the beginning of the Gupt-Navratri on Thursday.

The government had roped in sculptor Ram Vanji Sutar, who has also designed the 182-metre Statue of Unity in Gujarat, for the project. The statue has been made of Ashtadhatu (an alloy of eight metals often used for casting idols in temples). The 44-ft tall statue of Lord Krishna ‘Virat Swaroop, which weighed around 35 tonnes has been installed at Jyotisar at a cost of 10 crore. It has been developed by Kurukshetra Development Board (KDB) and Haryana Tourism Department.

The statue will also be part of a light and sound show and will boost religious tourism and will give a new identity to the Kurukshetra and Jyotisar, authorities said. Located on the Kurukshetra-Pehowa road, around 12km from Kurukshetra, Jyotisar village is a venerated historical site where the battle of Mahabharata started. It is also the birthplace of the Bhagavad Gita as it is considered that the Bhagavad Gita sermon was delivered during the Mahabharata.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP