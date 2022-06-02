Home / India News / RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Ukraine war: ‘Had India been adequately powerful…’
Mohan Bhagwat also accused the Western countries of sending arms to Ukraine with the sole intention of “testing their weapons.”
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat speaks during the concluding ceremony of a month-long training programme of the RSS activists in Nagpur on Thursday evening(ANI)
Published on Jun 02, 2022 10:50 PM IST
Written by Ishika Yadav | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday admitted that India could not do much when Russia invaded Ukraine in February, saying even mighty China remained non-committed on the issue.

Addressing the concluding ceremony of a month-long training programme of the RSS activists in Nagpur on Thursday evening, Bhagwat said had India been adequately powerful, it would have stopped the war but it can't - its power is still rising, but it's not complete. "Why doesn't China stop them? Because it can see something in this war. This war has enhanced security and economic issues for nations like India," he said. He added, “We will have to further strengthen our efforts, and we will have to become powerful. If India had such power in its hands, then such an incident would not have come before the world.”

The RSS chief also accused the Western countries of sending arms to Ukraine with the sole intention of “testing their weapons.”

“Russia attacked Ukraine. It is being opposed. But nobody is ready to go to Ukraine and stop Russia because Russia has power and it threatens,” news agency ANI quoted Bhagwat as saying.

Slamming the western nations for ‘pitting’ India and Pakistan against each other in the past, he said: “They (the Western nations) are supplying arms to Ukraine, it's like when the Western nations used to pit India and Pakistan against each other in the past and test their own ammunition. Something like that is going on here.”

rss mohan bhagwat russia ukraine crisis rss in politics rss review meeting + 3 more
