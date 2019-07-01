RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, top brass make Twitter debut to check impersonation

The brass of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), including its chief Mohan Bhagwat made their twitter debut on Monday. According to a senior functionary these verified accounts on the microblogging platform have been made to check impersonation.

“We came across many fake accounts of sarsangachalak Mohan Bhagwat, the general secretary Suresh Joshi, and the joint general secretaries; sometimes there used to be fake posts from these unverified handles,” said the functionary quoted above.

The RSS has a verified handle from where it puts out statements and shares information about events. Only Dattatreya Hosable, a joint general secretary and a handful of functionaries had twitter accounts earlier.

“They may not regularly tweet from these accounts, but at least their name will not be misused by those running fake accounts and putting out wrong statements,” the functionary said.

First Published: Jul 01, 2019 11:07 IST