RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat was asked about PM, CMs removal bill. He responds

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat weighed in on the recently introduced bills to remove ministers and said that leadership should be “untainted and transparent”. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said that the Parliament is the deciding body, and whatever it says, that will be implemented.(ANI)

Responding to a question on the three bills to remove the PM, CMs and ministers of states and Union Territories during a Q&A session in Delhi, Bhagwat said, "Leadership should be transparent and untainted, that's the fundamental basis. This logic is acceptable to everyone, including the RSS."

He noted that the recently introduced bills, whether they would be implemented or not, "are being debated".

"Parliament is the deciding body, and whatever it says, that will be implemented," the RSS chief added. He further said, "Everyone should have faith that the leadership is transparent and untainted, and that should be the result of the matter."

"Now that, we will see," Mohan Bhagwat said.

PM, CMs removal bill

During the Parliament Monsoon Session, Union home minister Amit Shah tabled the three bills: The Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill; the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2025, and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2025. He pitched these bills as an anti-corruption measure.

The Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, 2025, which seeks the removal of the PM, CM, or any minister detained for 30 straight days, the office will automatically fall vacant after 31 days if the arrested leader does not resign. The bill allows for the re-appointment post-release, providing a degree of flexibility.

The bills have been sent to a Joint Parliamentary Committee, consisting of 21 Lok Sabha members and 10 Rajya Sabha members, both from the government and the opposition parties.

On its proposal, the bill met with heavy objection from the opposition. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi had said that the Constitution is being amended to "destabilise governments". Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, meanwhile, had said that the BJP government is trying to pull the wool over the eyes of people.

While hitting out at the Opposition over its objections to the bill, Shah asked whether a PM, CM or minister can run their government from jail and whether it is appropriate for the nation's democracy.

Shah had also said that it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself who insisted on bringing the office of the PM under the aegis of this bill.

"The Prime Minister himself has included the post of PM in this... Earlier, Indira Gandhi had brought 39th amendment (of protecting the President, VP, PM, and Speaker from judicial review by Indian courts) ... Narendra Modi ji has brought a constitutional amendment against himself that if the Prime Minister goes to jail, he will have to resign... said Amit Shah.

He also accused the opposition of wanting to "run the government from jail".

"Even today, they are trying that if they ever have to go to jail, they will easily form the government from jail. The jail will be made CM House, PM House and the DGP, Chief Secretary, Cabinet Secretary or Home Secretary will take orders from the jail. My party and I completely reject the idea that this country cannot be governed without the person who is sitting there," the home minister had said in an interview with news agency ANI.