‘No quarrel anywhere…’: Mohan Bhagwat on differences between RSS and BJP

The RSS chief said, while speaking during an event in New Delhi, said that there may be “struggle” between the two organisations, but there is no quarrel.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday responded to a question of whether there are any differences between RSS and BJP, by saying that the organisation has good coordination with both Centre and state governments.

New Delhi: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat speaks on the second day of 'Vyakhyanmala' event, organised to mark the centenary year of RSS, in New Delhi.(PTI)
The RSS chief said, while speaking during an event in New Delhi, said that there may be “struggle” between the two organisations, but there is no quarrel. He added that the goals of the two organisations are the same.

