Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / RSS chief performs Shastra Pooja ahead of annual Vijaya Dashami address
india news

RSS chief performs Shastra Pooja ahead of annual Vijaya Dashami address

"Poojaneeya Sarsanghchalak, Dr Mohan ji Bhagwat offered his respects at the samadhi Sthal of Poojaneeya Dr Hedgewar and Poojaneeya Guruji Golwalkar," RSS tweeted.
Mohan Bhagwat. (PTI file photo)
Published on Oct 15, 2021 09:04 AM IST
ANI | , Nagpur

Ahead of the annual Vijaya Dashami address Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday performed 'Shastra Pooja' at its headquarters here.

Bhagwat also paid floral tribute to Poojaneeya Dr Hedgewar and Poojaneeya Guruji Golwalkar.

"Poojaneeya Sarsanghchalak, Dr Mohan ji Bhagwat offered his respects at the samadhi Sthal of Poojaneeya Dr Hedgewar and Poojaneeya Guruji Golwalkar," RSS tweeted.

The Vijaya Dashami address of the RSS chief is considered the most important event for the organisation as it is during his address future plans and vision are put forth for all to follow. It is from this stage that RSS stand on many issues of national importance is known.

However, amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has decided to refrain from inviting any chief guest for the annual Vijaya Dashami address.

This is the second consecutive year when RSS has not invited any guest for the annual Vijaya Dashami address by its Sarsanghchalak here.

RELATED STORIES

In the previous years, the Vijaya Dashami programme has witnessed the presence of several prominent personalities including former President Pranab Mukherjee, HCL chief Shiv Nadar and child rights activist and Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi.

Dussehra or Vijaya Dashami, according to the Hindu calendar is celebrated on the 10th day after the 9 days of Navratri festivities in the month of Ashvina.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

News updates from HT: From today, foreigners to visit India on chartered flights

President, PM Modi greet nation on Dussehra

Not just UK, over 30 nations now recognise India's Covid-19 vaccine certificate

Why APJ Kalam's birth anniversary is celebrated as World Students' Day
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP