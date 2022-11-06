RSS holds rallies in Tamil Nadu towns, Dalit outfit distributes Manusmriti in protest

Members of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Sunday held route marches in three towns of Tamil Nadu, including Cuddalore, amid massive deployment of police personnel. Earlier this week, the Madras high court granted permission to saffron outfit to hold its rallies.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A large number of RSS volunteers were seen taking part in the marches in full uniform of white shirt and khaki trousers in Cuddalore, Kallakurichi and Perambalur. A statement from the RSS said the route marches were held in commeration of Saint Vallalar's (1823-1874) 200th birth year, Mahatma Gandhi's 153rd birth year and to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Independence. Public meetings were also held following the marches, according to a PTI report.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, members of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), a Tamil Nadu-based outfit seeking to fight against caste-based discrimination, distributed copies of 'Manusmriti' to oppose the right wing organisation. VCK founder-president Thol Thirumavalavan distributed booklets of 'Manusmriti' in Chennai and said his party has distributed about one lakh copies – of select portions from the text – across Tamil Nadu.

The PTI report said the move is to oppose the RSS and its ideology, that reflected 'Manusmriti'. VCK is an ally of Tamil Nadu's ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

A day ago, the RSS said that it would appeal against a single-judge order of the Madras high court granting permission for the events in 44 towns/cities with conditions. The organisation had sought the court's approval to hold the events in 50 places.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON