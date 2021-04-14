Home / India News / RSS leader Hosabale hopes no Kashmiri Pandits will be displaced from the valley
RSS leader Hosabale hopes no Kashmiri Pandits will be displaced from the valley

PTI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 14, 2021 11:07 PM IST
General secretary of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Dattatreya Hosabale.(PTI Photo)

RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale on Wednesday hoped that there is no displacement of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in the future and those who left would be rehabilitated soon.

He was addressing the concluding session of the three-day conclave on return of Kashmiri Pandits to the Valley organised by Jammu-based Sanjeevani Sharda Kendra (SSK).

Hosabale talked about the icons and golden history of the Kashmiri Pandits and their contribution in nation making.

He said the last exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley was in 1989-90 and hoped there wouldn't be any in future.

He wished that Kashmiri Pandits celebrate their next new year Navreh in the Valley.

