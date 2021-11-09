Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / RSS plans series of events to instill patriotic fervour in poll-bound UP
india news

RSS plans series of events to instill patriotic fervour in poll-bound UP

The RSS plans a shakha (gathering) in each of the villages before 2025 when the organisation will complete 100 years of its existence
In Lucknow, the RSS plans a gathering of about 100,000 cadres to recite Vande Mataram and light earthen lamps. (PTI Photo/Representative use)
Updated on Nov 09, 2021 09:37 AM IST
By Manish Chandra Pandey

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s ideological fountainhead, plans a series of events to instill patriotic fervour among the masses in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, functionaries aware of the matter said. The events will be held from November 19, the birth anniversary of Rani Laxmi Bai, who fought the British in India’s first war of independence in 1857, to December 16, the day India celebrates its victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war.

In the countryside, RSS cadres plan worship of Bharat Mata (Mother India) as part of the organisation’s Swaraj 75 plan to celebrate 75 years of independence. It seeks to create a Diwali-like atmosphere by lighting up earthen lamps and mass recitation of Vande Mataram. The RSS also plans to hold tiranga (tricolour) yatras and street plays.

In Lucknow, the RSS plans a gathering of about 100,000 cadres to recite Vande Mataram. Earthen lamps would also be lit. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad and other like-minded organisations will also be associated with the outreach.

The RSS plans to hold quiz programmes and competitions in schools and colleges.

“The idea is to acquaint our students, our people about the heroes of the freedom struggle, many of them lesser-known,” said RSS functionary Ashok Dubey. “We have been gathering details about them so that the younger generation takes inspiration from such unsung heroes of the freedom movement.”

RELATED STORIES

Also Read | Fatehgarh jail violence: Prisoner died due to bullet injury, reveals autopsy

The RSS is expected to compile a booklet on such unknown and unsung heroes.

RSS leaders said their cadres will also hold functions across the state to celebrate the 400th birth anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth of the 10 Sikh Gurus. “...the party cadres would make people aware about the life and times of the Guru and his ultimate sacrifice,” said an RSS functionary. “We have it all planned with the tagline Swaraj 75.”

The RSS plans a shakha (gathering) in each of the villages before 2025 when the organisation will complete 100 years of its existence. Shakhas that were being held online due to the Covid-19 pandemic are back offline.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

India logs 10,126 fresh Covid-19 infections, lowest in nearly 9 months

Tamil Nadu, coastal Andhra Pradesh to receive heavy rainfall for 3 days

Short circuit likely cause of MP hospital fire in which 4 infants were killed

A month and half after Dhalpur violence, Assam evicts 562 families from reserve
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Rafale deal
Horoscope Today
Air pollution
Maharashtra Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
IND vs NAM Live Streaming
World Radiography Day 2021
Kamal Ranadive's 104th birthday
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP