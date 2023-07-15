RSS seeks permanent peace in Manipur

NEW DELHI: Expressing concern over the volatile situation in Manipur, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has asked the government to take “every possible action for permanent peace and rehabilitation” in the state, which has been on the boil since May 3 after violence erupted over the issue of brining the Meitei community under the ambit of quotas for scheduled tribes.

At its annual meeting known as the Akhil Bharatiya Prant Pracharak Baithak that concluded on Saturday in Ooty near Coimbatore, RSS leaders called for building trust between people. The RSS is the ideological fount of the Bharatiya Janata Party that is in power at the Centre and in Manipur.

“During the baithak (meeting), serious concerns were expressed about the current situation in Manipur. Efforts were being made by the RSS swayamsevaks to create an environment of peace, mutual trust and provide necessary assistance to the affected families in Manipur,” chief spokesperson Sunil Ambekar said in a statement.

The meeting, which was attended by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and top functionaries, also discussed how volunteers of the Sangh can scale up relief efforts for the affected people. “All sections of society were urged to contribute to fostering mutual harmony and establishing peace. Additionally, a call was made to the government to take every possible action for permanent peace and rehabilitation,” Ambekar said.

The RSS, which has worked for decades in the northeastern states to build bridges with tribal communities that dominate the region has been concerned by the eruption of violence in Manipur between the Kukis and Meiteis. The Sangh, which was credited for helping its political arm, the BJP, expand its footprint in the region, has over the years flagged the issue of religious conversions and infiltration from across the border states and holds these responsible for disruption of peace and law and order breaches.

At least 150 people have been killed since May 3 in Manipur, where ethnic violence erupted between numerically dominant Meitei community — which forms 53% of the state population — and tribal Kukis, who live primarily in the hill districts. Violent clashes broke out after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts on May 3 to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

On June 18, RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale described the ongoing violence in Manipur as “painful” and “worrisome”. In a statement, he said the Sangh believes that the solution to any problem is possible only “through mutual dialogue and expression of brotherhood in a peaceful atmosphere.”

Earlier this year, the Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram (VKA), the RSS’s frontal organisation working with tribal communities, had suggested avoiding giving ST status to communities based on political considerations. It has more recently suggested leaving out the tribal communities from the ambit of the proposed uniform civil code, pointing out that customs and traditions of the tribal communities should be protected.

The VKA has also been in the forefront of demanding that individuals from tribal communities who convert to Christianity and Islam should not be allowed to benefit from reservation in government jobs and education. The other issue that was discussed at the three-day meeting was the floods and natural calamity that has left people affected in large parts of northern India.

“The baithak reviewed the service activities conducted by the Sangh for the people affected by recent floods in Mandi, Kullu and other districts of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Delhi. Immediate measures were considered. Updates on actions taken in various states during recent calamities were also shared with everyone,” Ambedkar said.

The meeting, which comes ahead of the RSS’s centenary celebrations in 2025, also took stock of how its shakhas (units) can be aligned better with social responsibilities and encourage volunteers to be more proactive.

“The Sangh shakhas undertake various social and service activities according to their social responsibilities and the needs of the surrounding areas. The baithak included discussions on the details of such activities and the exchange of experiences. Plans were made to enhance the active involvement of each Sangh shakha in this direction,” Ambekar said.

