RSS wants BJP to undertake another outreach to farmers before Uttar Pradesh elections

New Delhi: Worried that continuous agitations against the agricultural laws along with the recent violence in Lakhimpur Kheri may hurt the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has suggested that the party make a fresh outreach towards farmers ahead of the Uttar Pradesh elections next year.

According to people aware of the details, the Sangh has also urged the party to ensure that it does not end up alienating minorities such as Sikhs and caste groups such as the Jats during the elections.

The people cited above said that RSS joint general secretary Krishna Gopal met a select group of legislators, ministers and MPs, particularly from western Uttar Pradesh, in the past one week to take stock of the situation on ground.

“The Sangh is concerned that the party should not be perceived as anti-minorities. The Sangh is already accused of being anti-Muslim, which is not true. Now, because of the ongoing farmers’ stir and the utterances of some BJP leaders, there is a sentiment brewing that the Sangh and the BJP are also anti-Sikh. Such perceptions need to be contested,” one of the persons cited above said, seeking anonymity.

The Sangh always distances itself from electoral politics but has a key functionary to coordinate with the BJP on a host of issues, particularly related to governance and politics. The joint general secretary who has that mandate now is Arun Kumar, who took over the role from Krishna Gopal earlier this year.

HT had earlier reported how the Sangh planned a special outreach in Punjab, the epicentre of the farmers’ protest, over concerns of a pro-secessionist movement gaining ground in the state.

“There are some political groups trying to create a wedge between the BJP and various caste groups. Earlier, they tried to project the party as anti-Dalit, now they have turned to the Jats. But the people will see through these conspiracies as the work done by the BJP for the upliftment of all castes speaks for itself,” a BJP functionary said, requesting anonymity.

