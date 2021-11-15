RSS worker hacked to death in Kerala, role of SDPI suspected: Police

A Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker was hacked to death allegedly by workers of the Social Democratic Front of India (SDPI), the political offshoot of Popular Front of India (PFI), in Palakkad district of Kerala on Monday, police said.

A Sanjith (27) was travelling with his wife at around 9 am when miscreants arrived in a vehicle and hit their two wheeler, in Elappully area. After the couple fell down, the accused stabbed Sanjith multiple times before his wife, killing him on the spot, police said.

Doctors believe the RSS worker was stabbed at least 30 times, they added. The deceased’s wife also sustained minor injuries due to the fall.

Palakkad superintendent of police (SP) R Viswanadh said a special investigation team was formed to probe the case and that police have some information about the assailants.

Police suspect that the accused fled to neighbouring Tamil Nadu after committing the crime, he added.

The SP also said that the murder appeared to be an outcome of the ongoing tension between RSS and SDPI workers in the area.

Condemning the incident, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state chief K Surendran said: “Police are too soft towards SDPI goons who have been carrying out cold-blooded murders. If the culprits are not arrested immediately, the party will launch an agitation.”

BJP president of Palakkad district, K M Haridas, described the incident as a “well-planned and executed political murder”. He added that Sanjith had escaped a similar attack in June last year but police did not take any action against the SDPI activists.

Opposition leader V D Satheesan also condemned the incident.