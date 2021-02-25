RSS worker stabbed to death in Kerala during SDPI rally

Tense situation prevailed in Kerala’s Alappuzha district on Thursday morning as clashes between Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) led to the death of one RSS worker and six injuries following clashes that erupted on late Wednesday night during a rally taken out by the SDPI. Two among those six injured are in serious condition.

SDPI had taken out a rally on Wednesday in Alappuzha’s Wayalar, which was deemed provocative by the RSS workers and led to clashes between both groups leading to the death of a 22-year-old RSS worker, R Nandu. The RSS worker was stabbed to death during the clashes.

Police have held six SDPI workers with connection to the murder. Police presence in Wayalar has been increased in the district in the wake of the violence. Following the death of the RSS worker, the group has called for a district-wide strike on Thursday. The RSS has also asked its workers to exercise maximum restraint and not give into provocation.

The SDPI, youth wing of Popular Front of India (PFI), has been involved in several clashes in the past. The Popular Front of India has been involved in clashes and political murders since its inception. The outfit was formed in 2006 after three Muslim organizations floated after the Babri Masjid demolition in 1992 - the National Development Front of Kerala, Karnataka Forum for Dignity and Manitha Neethi Pasari of Tamil Nadu merged.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) and other intelligence agencies say that the group has seen a phenomenal rise, according to a HT report. The central agency after finding out the first Islamic State (IS) module in Kerala found that some of those arrested belonged to PFI. The group claims that it is a neo-social movement committed to empower people belonging to the minority communities, Dalits and other weaker sections of the society.

(with inputs from Ramesh Babu)