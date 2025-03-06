Menu Explore
RSS's Bhaiyyaji Joshi says Marathi remark ‘misconstrued’: ‘Mumbai’s language…'

ByHT News Desk
Mar 06, 2025 04:09 PM IST

On RSS leader Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi's remark, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis said,"people who live in Mumbai should learn Marathi.'

Senior Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi on Thursday clarified his remark on Marathi language that triggered a controversy.

RSS leader Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi.(ANI/X)
RSS leader Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi.(ANI/X)

"Mumbai doesn't have a single language. Each part of Mumbai has a different language. Ghatkopar area's language is Gujarati. So if you are residing in Mumbai, it is not necessary that you have to learn Marathi," Joshi had said at the Ghatkopar event on Wednesday.

Claiming that his remarks were misconstrued, he told ANI,"Due to one of my statements, a misunderstanding has occurred. There is no question that the language of Mumbai is not Marathi. The language of Maharashtra is Marathi. Mumbai is in Maharashtra, and naturally, the language of Mumbai is Marathi. Different languages ​​are spoken in India. People speaking different languages ​​live in Mumbai as well. So, it is a natural expectation that they should also come here and learn Marathi, understand Marathi and read Marathi."

“I think that this is a great example of co-existence that people speaking so many different languages ​​in India live together. I think that Mumbai is also an ideal example of this. But there is a natural expectation that a person coming to Mumbai should understand Marathi, speak Marathi, learn Marathi, read Marathi. This is the only expectation. I have nothing more to say than this... My mother tongue is Marathi. But I also respect the existence of all languages... I request everyone to see it from the same perspective,” he added.

'Mumbai's language is Marathi': Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

While addressing the Maharashtra assembly, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said,"In Mumbai, Maharashtra, and the State government's language is Marathi, and people who live here should learn it. Marathi is a part of the state's culture and identity, and it is the duty of every citizen to learn it."

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party, saying,"People from outside come to our state and settle here. However, the language of this land is Marathi, just like Tamil is in Tamil Nadu and Kannada is in Karnataka. The ideology of the BJP is to keep disrespecting Maharashtra."

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
